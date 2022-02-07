Watch Power Book IV: Force Online: Season 1 Episode 1

at .

How much did Tommy's life change?

On Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 1, things took a dangerous turn when he left New York behind and headed to Chicago.

Tommy Visits - Tall - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 1

Tommy met up with Diamond Sampson, leading to a devastating chain of events.

Meanwhile. Claudia and Walter bickered over the family business.

How did Tommy fit into things?

Watch Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Power Book IV: Force online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

What the fuck is with this city and parking?

Tommy

Jenard: It don’t rain or snow on that side of the wall or something?
Diamond: It just feels different.

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 1

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 1 Photos

Tommy Is Here - Regular - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 1
Meet Walter Flynn - Regular - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 1
Tommy Visits - Tall - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 1
Coffee & Catching Up - Regular - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 1
Tommy Is Back - Tall - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 1
Tommy Is Here - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 1
  1. Power Book IV: Force
  2. Power Book IV: Force Season 1
  3. Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 1
  4. Watch Power Book IV: Force Online: Season 1 Episode 1