Watch Power Book IV: Force Online: Season 1 Episode 4

What did Tommy know about the Chicago drug business?

On Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 4, Tommy immersed himself further into the world, but it was clear he didn't know as much as he thought.

Always Plotting - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Claudia negotiated after some wild details about her father's business deal came to light.

Elsewhere, Liliana worried about where everyone would go after the brawl.

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Tommy: We good?
Diamond: I got no beef with you.

Liliana: Got anything to eat?
Tommy: No.
Liliana: I'm hypoglycemic.
Tommy: What the fuck does that mean?
Liliana: If I don't eat, I could die.
Tommy: Here.
Liliana: Gum?
Tommy: I just saved your life.

