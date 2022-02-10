Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 2 Episode 3

Did Harry find the key to his new mission?

On Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 3, a surprise visitor arrived, determined to change everything in town.

Aw Hell No - Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 3

As the mission intensified, more people from town tried to get involved.

Meanwhile, things continued to get weirder in town, and a stunning new discovery threatened everyone.

Watch Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 3 Online

Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 3 Quotes

What's BDSM kinkplay? Did we get a new game?

Max

Harry: You can thank me if you want.
Asta: For what?
Harry: I killed the men who killed your friend, Sam. You are welcome.
Asta: Hey, Harry? You're still a murderer.
Harry: No. I am a murderer murderer. It's very different.
Asta: You can rationalize your murderer murder all damn day, but guess what? Abigail Hodges is still accused of a murder she didn't commit.
Harry: So what? You do not even like her.
Asta: What is wrong with you? Do you really have no empathy whatsoever?
Harry [internally]: That is not what is wrong with me. That is what is right with me.
Asta: Maybe you should try putting yourself in other people's shoes.
Harry: Ugch. Other people's shoes smell like other people's feet.

Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 3

