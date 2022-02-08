Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 3 Episode 3

Who got the upper hand?

Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 3 kicked off with Wilford and Layton working all angles to rally up troops.

However, Layton learned a secret from one of the stowaways that could be the key to saving the world.

Meanwhile, Zarah worked with Wilford to unite the train, but there was more to her plan than anyone first believed.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.