Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 3 Episode 5

Did Layton and Zarah's big day get derailed?

On Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 5, a series of terrorist attacks left everyone on edge.

Wilford wanted to get his own back on everyone after some shocking details emerged about his past.

Meanwhile, a surprising revelation about the baby tree left everyone at odds.

Was there a way forward for everyone?

Miss Audrey: Alex, is he awake? I know what the suspension drugs can do. He needs me.
Alex: He really doesn't.

My little soul. I haven't seen your face yet but my love for you is already limitless. You aren't just my child, you're the future. As you grow up, you'll hear many stories about your mother. How aboard Big Alice, she assured her survival yet again. And of your father, changing what was left of the world. Our journey to bring you into this world has been brutal, but I wouldn't change a single misstep or agonizing decision that led to your life. I pray the choices your father and I have made are gifts. The gift of a new life. And the strength to face its dangers on Snowpiercer, one thousand and twenty-nine cars long.

Zarah

Spotlight on Pike - Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 5
Happy Family - Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 5
Audrey in Third - Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 5
Audrey Singing - Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 5
Two in the Engine - Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 5
Javi in His Hoodie - Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 5
