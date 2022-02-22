Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 3 Episode 5

Did Layton and Zarah's big day get derailed?

On Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 5, a series of terrorist attacks left everyone on edge.

Wilford wanted to get his own back on everyone after some shocking details emerged about his past.

Meanwhile, a surprising revelation about the baby tree left everyone at odds.

Was there a way forward for everyone?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.