Watch Station 19 Online: Season 5 Episode 9

at .

How did the gang react to the new chief?

On Station 19 Season 5 Episode 9, there were mixed emotions about the happenings as everyone rushed to save Owen and Cormac.

Happy Times with Emmett and Travis -tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Andy remained cautiously optimistic about bouncing back following a very public defeat.

Elsewhere, the team tried to celebrate Christmas following a shocking development.

Watch Station 19 Season 5 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 9 Quotes

I became a firefighter to help people. That's the job I signed up for; that's the job I'm really good at.

Travis

We all lost people, lieutenant. Nobody benched us.

Travis

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 9

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 9 Photos

Cap Meets Chief -tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 9
Treating Owen -tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 9
More Judgement -tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 9
Meeting the New Chief- tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 9
New Chief Smiles -tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 9
Carina and Vic -tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 9
  1. Station 19
  2. Station 19 Season 5
  3. Station 19 Season 5 Episode 9
  4. Watch Station 19 Online: Season 5 Episode 9