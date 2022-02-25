Watch Station 19 Online: Season 5 Episode 9

How did the gang react to the new chief?

On Station 19 Season 5 Episode 9, there were mixed emotions about the happenings as everyone rushed to save Owen and Cormac.

Meanwhile, Andy remained cautiously optimistic about bouncing back following a very public defeat.

Elsewhere, the team tried to celebrate Christmas following a shocking development.

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.