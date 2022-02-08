Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 26 Episode 5

Who did Clayton choose to go for a one-on-one date in Texas?

On The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 5, Clayton had a choice to make as he embarked on a high-stakes date all about pleasure.

Meanwhile, Clayton learned who was causing the tension inside the house, and it led to the mother of all showdowns.

Elsewhere, another explosive date brought some celebrities into the mix.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch The Bachelor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.