Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 9 Episode 10

Did Red manage to save his colleague?

On The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 10, the Task Force's investigation into Arcane, an untraceable cellular network for criminals, threatens everyone.

Red Under Attack - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 9

With a desperate race against the clock, Red had to plan his attack wisely.

Meanwhile, a mysterious face with a shocking connection to Red appeared on the scene.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 10 Quotes

Marvin: You know, Raymond, I am not surprised that you did not anticipate the raid. You have been distracted.
Red: Looking for the person responsible for Elizabeth's death is hardly a distraction.

Raymond, we got trouble.

Heddie [to Red]

