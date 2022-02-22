Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Marco find out the truth?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 7, Thony's lies started to catch up with her, leading to a dangerous war of words at Christmas.

Marco & Luca - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 7

With Arman getting closer than ever to getting away from the FBI, he had to make a decision that could change his relationship with someone he cared about.

Elsewhere, Luca's health worsened as the questions about getting him the life-saving treatments mounted.

On The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 7, Thony's marital issues intensify as Marco asks questions about her methods of getting Luca life-saving treatments.

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

Better if I don’t know. You should be fine.

Thony

Marco: What is it? Before you left, things were getting better. We were working things out.
Thony: We were still sleeping in separate beds.
Marco: Not all the time.

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 7

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 7 Photos

Fiona gets into the holidays - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 7
Marco & Luca - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 7
Thony singing - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 7
Persuading Nadia - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 7
Meeting the Buyer - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 7
Arman's big deal - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 7
