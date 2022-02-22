Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Marco find out the truth?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 7, Thony's lies started to catch up with her, leading to a dangerous war of words at Christmas.

With Arman getting closer than ever to getting away from the FBI, he had to make a decision that could change his relationship with someone he cared about.

Elsewhere, Luca's health worsened as the questions about getting him the life-saving treatments mounted.

Use the video above to watch The Cleaning Lady online right here via TV Fanatic.

On The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 7, Thony's marital issues intensify as Marco asks questions about her methods of getting Luca life-saving treatments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.