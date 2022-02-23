Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Shady Down the Shore

Did Jackie and Dolores manage to smooth things over?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Episode 4, the pair continued their brutal fight that was caused by Jennifer.

In the aftermath, they both wondered whether being friends with Jennifer was worth the trouble.

Meanwhile, Melissa tried to bring peace to the group when she organized a trip to the shore.

However, someone arrived armed with new rumors about Teresa's boyfriend.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.