Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 11

What happened to Bell?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 11, it was all hands on deck to find out what happened to the leader of the team.

Meanwhile, a case turned personal for Conrad when the donor recipient of Nic's heart was admitted to the ER.

How did Conrad manage to tackle the case?

Elsewhere, the Raptor asked Devon to include his ailing mother in his clinical trial.

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.