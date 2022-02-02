Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 11

What happened to Bell?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 11, it was all hands on deck to find out what happened to the leader of the team.

A Case Turns Personal -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 11

Meanwhile, a case turned personal for Conrad when the donor recipient of Nic's heart was admitted to the ER.

How did Conrad manage to tackle the case?

Elsewhere, the Raptor asked Devon to include his ailing mother in his clinical trial.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 11 Quotes

Cade: It would suggest you and I could be friends, Feldman.
Irving: I'm impossible not to like, Sullivan. So you aren't on social media. I tried to find you to make sure you weren't a psychopath.
Cade: Well, I'm not an exhibitionist or a narcissist.

Conrad: We need to talk in your office.
Bell: Let's just talk here.
Conrad: It's Multiple Sclerosis.

