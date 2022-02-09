Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 12

Did Conrad and Cade find out the truth?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 12, the two doctors worked together when a lost child was brought into the hospital with physical signs of abuse.

A Case Turns Personal -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Devon worried that Leela was spreading herself thinly by being double board certified.

How did he approach telling her that he was worried about her future?

Roxie: Can we talk? Woman to woman?
Hundley: Mmhmm.
Roxie: That normal BP cuff is not going to fit my arm.
Hundley: This is the leg BP cuff. It'll do the trick. In my ER, you get what you need.

I have been shortlisted for a seat at the state medical board.

Bell

