Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 14

Who was behind the citywide crime spree?

On The Rookie Season 4 Episode 14, Chen and Bradford embarked on a dangerous mission to get some answers.

Meanwhile, Nolan and Harper helped Skip Tracer Randy on his first bounty hunter case.

However, they found themselves in too deep when it threatened one of the cases the rest of the force was working.

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.