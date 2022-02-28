Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 14

at .

Who was behind the citywide crime spree?

On The Rookie Season 4 Episode 14, Chen and Bradford embarked on a dangerous mission to get some answers.

A Stolen Police helicoper -tall - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Nolan and Harper helped Skip Tracer Randy on his first bounty hunter case.

However, they found themselves in too deep when it threatened one of the cases the rest of the force was working.

Watch The Rookie Season 4 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 14 Quotes

Chen: Do you think it's weird that I never tried to find my biological dad?
Bradford: No. You don't owe him anything. The only thing he contributed could be measured in milliliters.

Am I supposed to step into the light or away?

Randy

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 14

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 14 Photos

Randy the Skip Tracer - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 14
After Hours During Hours -tall - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 14
Coffee with Cops - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 14
Alive in the Casket -tall - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 14
An Interviewee - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 14
Emergency Services - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 14
  1. The Rookie
  2. The Rookie Season 4
  3. The Rookie Season 4 Episode 14
  4. Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 14