Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 33 Episode 12

at .

Who helped Homer and Marge?

On The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 12, the pair were lost in the wilderness with no end in sight.

Marge and Mr. Burns Do Battle - The Simpsons

As they relied on their wits to stay safe, they learned that someone was tracking them.

Meanwhile, the kids tried to not freak out when the news of their parents going missing leaked.

Watch The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch The Simpsons online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,
  1. The Simpsons
  2. The Simpsons Season 33
  3. The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 12
  4. Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 33 Episode 12