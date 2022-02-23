Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 6

at .

How did the dance recital play out?

On This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6, Beth was ready for her vision to come to fruition, but there were some more hurdles.

Elijah and Kevin Fight - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6

Meanwhile, more details about Elijah and Kevin came to light, pushing the pair further apart than before.

Elsewhere, Kate and Madison talked about what the future held for them.

Watch This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6 Quotes

I want you to remember that you belong. Take up space.

Beth

Beth's father: You became my little island girl...
Beth: Who danced before she walked.
Beth's father: That's right. You always did things in your own way.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6 Photos

Randall Supports Beth - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6
Elijah and Kevin Fight - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6
Toby and Elijah Bond - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6
Resentful Deja - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6
Beth Is Worried - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6
Hopeful Dancer - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6
