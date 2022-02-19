What to Watch: All Your Favorites Return, Including Law & Order!!

The Olympics are OVER (well, almost), and that means all of your favorite shows return.

Can we get a huzzah?!?

We’re going to be very busy keeping the conversations alive, so please find out what you should be watching this week.

Sunday, February 20

8/7c Power Book IV Force (Starz)

Now that Tommy has decided to make Chicago his home, the number one thing on his mind is making money.

And he knows that to make money in Chicago, there are two drug gangs he has to court. But will Tommy be able to get two heavyweights to the table to talk?

This is another strong installment for the new series, so make sure you watch it live!

8/7c Abraham Lincoln (History) Three Night Event

From Lincoln’s impoverished childhood to his days as a young prairie lawyer and budding politician, through his unlikely election to the presidency and his assassination only five days after the end of the Civil War, “Abraham Lincoln” offers viewers new and surprising insights into the man consistently ranked by historians and the American people as the country’s greatest president.

Viewers will learn of the lesser-known aspects of Lincoln’s life and leadership through premium dramatic live-action scenes where his humility, empathy, resilience, ambition, political acumen, and humor are on full display.

Combined with expert interviews, archival photos and news accounts, Lincoln's letters, writings and speeches, and remembrances from his contemporaries, this miniseries provides a fresh, contemporary understanding of the complexities of young Abraham Lincoln who grows to become President Lincoln, the man who saved the Union, won the war and secured emancipation.

9/8c Euphoria (HBO)

The play arrives, and things take a dramatic turn for the students as they get a front-row seat into how Lexi views them.

It is another stellar installment of this hit HBO drama, and one that flawlessly sets up the events of the season finale.

Prepare for another shocking turn of events.

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

The Walking Dead returns with a pulse-pounding hour that is worth the wait.

With Alexandria on the brink of extinction, it’s down to the remaining survivors to change the future.

While all of that plays out, Maggie, Negan, Daryl, and Gabriel face off with The Reapers.

A shocking turn of events turns the series on its head and sends things in a fresh direction.

9/8c FROM (Epix)

What would you do if you were trapped in a town forever?

And what if that town had some CRAZY spooky creatures that only came out at night?

That’s the premise of FROM, a brand new horror sci-fi series on Epix. This series is creepy and chilling and a very interesting look at the demons we can see and the demons trapped inside us all.

Monday, February 21

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

It’s been a looong two weeks, but Days of Our Lives’ return will be well worth the wait! Nicole’s onto Ava and just as determined to clear Rafe’s name as Ava is to soil it. It’s anyone’s guess who’s going to win this one!

Plus, we’re about to learn who Sarah thinks she is, and it’s going to be a blast from the past! But with Xander finally learning his true love never abandoned him, will things stay this way for long?

And if that wasn’t enough, Ben and Ciara may be having their baby early, while a possessed Johnny causes trouble for Allie and Tripp, and Paulina turns to Abe for help now that her abusive ex has returned. Plus, Craig introduces his mystery lover to Brady and Chloe. Please tell us it isn’t Leo Stark!

8/7c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

It’s Red vs Blue when the firefighters and cops are at odds with each other, and we’re betting on Red. Of course, Carlos is the exception to the rule.

Things get, pardon the pun, heated when Owen and a police sergeant played by our favorite portrayer of baddies, Neal McDonough exchange words causing a war between the two groups of first responders

And what’s the best way to prevent that? A softball game.

8/7c All American (CW)

With Spencer's determination to protect his teammates from unjust punishment, he puts his own future at risk. Olivia and Layla question their post-graduation plans only to find the answers where they least expect it.

Asher is too proud to ask for help to pay for his dream college and takes his frustration out on the people trying to help him. Coop makes a heartbreaking decision when it comes to Amina.

Meanwhile, Billy and Laura deal with the aftermath of what happened to GW.

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

No one expected Zarah and Layton’s baby delivery to go smoothly, did they?

Well, the time has come, and the birth is almost the least dramatic event in the mix!

There’s fire and fight and frenzied moments! Jump on board because it’s full steam ahead!

9/8c All American: Homecoming(The CW)

Simone Hicks and Damon Sims deal with unexpected pressure as they begin their journey at Bringston University.

There is limited time to save the baseball program, and the pressure falls on Damon’s shoulders.

Simone realizes it’s harder than she thought balancing college life and her tennis dreams. Come see how these two conquer it in this new spin-off.

9/8c The Gilded Age (HBO)

A meeting with Ward McAllister (guest star Nathan Lane) gets Mrs. Russell closer to achieving her goals.

A trip to Dansville in aid of the Red Cross fans the flames of Mrs. Morris’s fury. After Mr. Raikes makes his intentions clear, Marian turns to Peggy for advice.

Miss Armstrong has a secret she’s too proud to share. Meanwhile, Miss Turner forms an unlikely alliance that may prove mutually beneficial. It’s another scintillating episode The Gilded Age! Don’t miss it!

9/8c The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

The love triangle heats up with Marco back in town!

Marco is determined to learn how Thony has been paying for Luca’s treatments and Arman wants to keep what’s his.

Garrett uses the tension to his advantage and tries to wreck Arman’s plans.

10/9c The Endgame (NBC)

The only thing better than one queen is two, but the question is, which of them will YOU bow to…?

The Blacklist fans may enjoy this Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé led psychological chess game between a gorgeous criminal mastermind and a controversial FBI Agent, wherein they both seem intertwined with each other.

Playing the game can have deathly consequences and revelations.

Tuesday, February 22

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

The Resident’s own Manish Dayal makes his directorial debut on the series with this highly anticipated hour that will have us emotional as heck.

It’s Billie taking a stand against her rapist, Dr. Porter, and the rest of Chastain desperately try to support her as best as they can.

But amid all of this, will Trevor learn the truth about the monster he’s related to, and how will that affect him?

9/8c Naomi (The CW)

Naomi is back after a quick little hiatus, and we’re diving right back into the shenanigans!

Naomi and her friends are off on a camping excursion, and as we’ve figured out by now, where the kids go, drama seems to follow!

Elsewhere, Naomi and Nathan work on their new relationship.

9/8c This Is Us (NBC)

This Is Us’ final chapter finally continues!

Although we left off with Randall trying to put his foot down about Deja and Malik’s continued relationship, we may be going in another direction, as Beth struggles to choose the right dancers for her program and fears that she will lose her studio if she makes the wrong choice.

Or will the two storylines come together in ways we haven’t predicted?

Either way, this should be an exciting sequel to This Is Us Season 3 Episode 13, especially since Susan Kelichi Watson (Beth) also helped pen the story! Meanwhile, Kevin’s quest for true love continues in both the present and the past. Will we get any closer to learning who he ultimately ends up with?

​​

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

Ryan Eggold will not only star in the highly-awaited return, but he’ll direct the hour, too!

Veronica Fuentes must go down, and Max will do everything in his means to save New Amsterdam from her clutches.

Meanwhile, will everyone be the same after Floyd’s betrayal and Lauren’s firing?

Wednesday, February 23

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

Med’s back, and it promises us some more of the off-the-charts drama it’s famous for!

There’s sure to be some more fallout from Sharon’s decisions regarding Cooper’s malfeasance, despite her telling Will he’s the right man for the job.

Meanwhile, Crocket takes yet another risk to help a patient (surprise, surprise!), while Archer again teams up with Dylan and this time Charles works with Will on a possible misdiagnosis case.

But the biggest question of all is what shocking news Maggie can possibly get now. Vanessa is an adult, so she and Ben can’t have the rug pulled out from under them again like they were with Auggie’s adoption, but SOMETHING bad is on the horizon!

9/8c Resident Alien (SYFY)

Uh oh! Human Harry’s life is coming back to haunt Alien Harry again!

Asta has been going through it with her feelings about Jay, and Harry is beginning to grasp what having a family on earth means.

But is he ready to have his very own child on earth? He might not have an option.

9/8c Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (HBO)

Revolution starts with a voice.

#FrederickDouglassHBO brings to life five legendary speeches from the most famous American anti-slavery activist to further understand his story and the story of our country.

It’s the perfect documentary for Black History Month.

10/9c Astrid and Lilly Save the World (SYFY)

Astrid and Lilly only need six more monster parts to succeed in closing the portal!

A haunting new monster forces everyone to relive their worst childhood memory.

Astrid and Lilly must save the day once again, while dealing with the monster trying to get at them as well.

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

The friend group is back and so are all the emotions, so you may want to grab your tissues.

Eddie spends some quality time with Rome to help him through his latest bout of depression, while Gina attempts to make amends with her friend.

Gary and Maggie embark on a journey together, but will all roads lead back to their romance?

10/9c Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Contrary to popular belief, we actually do love this series even when we criticize it, and the big return doesn’t disappoint with one of the most ambitious hours they’ve done in some time.

A simple jog for Hailey becomes something ripped out of an action movie, and the hour teased as one of the series’ biggest to date lives up to it.

You will not want to miss it.

Thursday, February 24

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

The waiting is always the hardest thing, and as the Federation waits for Species 10-C to react to the temporary destruction of the DMA, what consequences will Book and Tarka face?

Burnham remains torn between loyalty and love, while Culber seeks to heal divisions among the crew.

What will the next move be? Who will take the next step in bringing safety to the galaxy?

8/7c Law & Order (NBC)

Law & Order Thursdays are back, and it’s time to welcome a new addition to the franchise. Well… welcome an OLD addition back, really.

The original Law & Order, affectionately called “the mothership” by diehard fans, is BACK. Even better, Sam Waterson is reprising his role as Jack McCoy, and over on the police side, Camryn Manheim takes over as the new head of the department.

This series originally ran for 20 years and featured ripped from the headlines stories and interchangeable detectives. It’s been modernized, but will it still have the same feel it once did?

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

The two-hour crossover event starts with Station 19 and what we hope is a heroic rescue of Owen Hunt who went over a cliff with a donor heart.

Ben is worked up about the ordeal knowing that his friend may plummet to his death, and wants to dive right into the rescue even if it’s ill-advisable.

Meanwhile, the station gets a new female chief, and she’s someone with history with Sullivan.

9/8c Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The two-hour event continues with Teddy confronting Hayes about what happened in that car after she got out, and the hospital reeling with another one of their own in peril or worse.

Elsewhere, the tension between Amelia and Link reaches an all-time high after he witnessed her kissing Kai.

The return is off to a nail-biting start.

9/8c Legacies (CW)

Alaric, Landon, and Ted continue to navigate Limbo. Will they get any closer to returning to the land of the living?

Lizzie awakens as a heretic, ready to get in Hope’s way. Who will come out on top?

Cleo, MG, and Jed unite for a strange mission.

10:30/9:30c Single Drunk Female (Freeform)

Will being in New York cause Sam to relapse?

When Sam meets Nathaniel for her job interview, old memories and habits come flooding back.

With so many months into her sobriety and new goals in mind, she must make a difficult decision about her writing.

9/8c Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

SVU is back with a case that is sure to hit home for the detectives, as a young woman in search of her birth parents turns to Benson.

Not only might this trigger Benson’s own feelings about being the product of rape who grew up without a father, but it may also play into the complex circumstances surrounding Noah’s adoption and how hard she had to struggle to keep him!

Elsewhere, Rollins and Carisi debate whether to take their relationship public. Let’s hope they overcome this significant obstacle--Rollisi shippers have waited far too long for these two to get together for it all to fall apart so quickly!

10/9c Big Sky (ABC)

Cassie is faced with another tragedy when Big Sky returns.

And in typical Cassie fashion, she won’t rest until she brings her father’s killer to justice.

Meanwhile, the kids have to deal with Ren’s increased presence and Ronald continues to be a menace to society.

10/9c Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Stabler’s had enough of Wheatley! No more mind games---now he means business, and that business is ending Wheatley’s reign of terror.

With Dylan McDermott slated to head over to FBI: Most Wanted soon, the Wheatley story has to end one way or the other.

But with a few episodes to go in this arc, Wheatley is sure to slip away and torment Stabler some more before it’s all over. We can’t wait for whatever’s going to happen next!

Friday, February 25

The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

On the penultimate episode of The Afterparty, we take a glimpse into Detective Danner’s past – in the style of a gritty cop drama.

What part of her history will help her solve the current case? Will she rely on her gut instincts, as she always has, or is there some clue that everyone has missed until now?

All bets are off as we inch closer to unraveling the mystery of who killed Xavier.

Fred Savage and Barbie Ferreira guest star. You won’t want to miss it!

Severance (Apple TV+)

Petey shares what information he can about Lumon, but Mark remains unconvinced. Helly keeps trying to escape, but her Outie doesn’t seem to want to cooperate. As a “treat,” the team takes her on an excursion to the Perpetuity Wing, where she learns more about the history of the company and the man behind it.

It’s another chilling episode of Severance.

8/7c The Blacklist (NBC)

The Task Force's investigation into Arcane Wireless, an untraceable cellular network for criminals, leads to unexpected consequences. Red races against the clock to get a colleague out of trouble. Could that be Harold or Ressler, who are both hiding secrets?

9/8c Magnum P.I. (CBS)

A bail bondsman hires Magnum and Higgins to track down a woman who skipped out on her $250,000 bond. When they locate the body of another P.I. who was previously searching for her, they partner with Det. Lia Kaleo on the case. Also, T.C. and Katsumoto team up on an emotional search for Cade’s mother,

10/9c Blue Bloods (CBS)

If you’re a Joe Hill fan, we’ve got good news for you! Joe, last seen butting heads with Jamie over an ethical issue, is back again! This time around, Joe might have taken Jamie’s words to heart, as he teams up with Erin and Anthony after learning about potential witness tampering in a case he worked.

Meanwhile, get ready for Tony Danza’s guest appearance as a cop who may or may not be covering up his son’s involvement with a gang, and Eddie considers a potential career move.

