What to Watch: Cut, Color, Murder; Power Book IV Force; Inventing Anna

We're saying goodbye to Claws this week.

And we're saying hello to the latest chapter of Power.

Read on to see what we recommend you watch this week!

Saturday, February 5

Single Black Female (Lifetime)

Lifetime is kicking off Black History Month with one of their most hyped movies, a melanated remake of that hit ‘90’s thriller, starring forever fave Amber Riley and Raven Goodwin, whose resemblance is uncanny and perfect for the film.

Monica is trying to center herself after a tragic loss and a breakup upended her world. All seems well when she hires an assistant, Simone, and the two of them become super close friends.

Of course, Simone is Batsh*t Bananas and not only immerses herself in every aspect of Monica’s life, but she’s determined to take it over completely. Pop your popcorn and uncork the wine because this one is going to be FUN.

Sunday, February 6

8/7c Power Book IV Force (Starz)

Power Book IV: Force centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good.

As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha, and the only city he's ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades.

What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago's drug game, inserting himself between the city's two biggest crews.

9/8c Claws (TNT)

It's the series finale capping the long-awaited fourth and final season. Among the questions to be answered: Can Desna and her crew get away from the DEA? Will they make peace with Quiet Ann? Can they get a happy ending? Most importantly, will Mama Desna finally reappear after a season of being evil?

9/8c Cut, Color, Murder (HMM)

Are you ready for some hairstyling, pageantry, and MURDER??

Check out our interview with Ryan McPartlin later today and discover why Cut, Color, Murder should be on your what to watch list!

Monday, February 7

8/7c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Oh, 9-1-1: Lone Star has been bringing it with its best season yet, and they’re coming in hot with a new episode that gets back to the firefighting we know and love.

The team gets called to the scene of a fire where they must rescue a child, and there are hints of arson, enough to send Carlos on an investigation and also thwart Owen’s date with the Chief of Staff to the Governor played by none other than AMY ACKER!!!

We’re counting down the second until this all-new episode, so check out the promo.

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

BATTLESTATIONS!

The tables are turned as Layton’s pirate train hunts Wilford’s ten-mile train in the darkness. Onboard, desperate times lead to amazing results.

Where will the newlywed “power couple” fall when the power dynamic is so volatile? Will Pike step up with Ruth still in the clink? Who really wins when the trains reunite?

9/8c 4400 (The CW)

Violence erupts. There is no going back now. What does Manny know? Will he give up his secrets?

A flashback into Mildred’s past helps to frame her present.

All bets are off for the penultimate episode of 4400 Season 1!

9/8c The Gilded Age (HBO)

A friend from Ada’s past shows up, but Agnes isn’t sure of his intentions. Peggy gets an exciting opportunity, but is she willing to compromise her integrity?

Marian defies her Aunt Agnes’s wishes, getting a surprise of her own in the process. Mr. Russell makes another daring move that could spell his success or doom.

All’s fair in love and the stock market! You won’t want to miss a new episode of the lavish spectacle that is The Gilded Age!

9/8c The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

Thony is in way over her head and it’s time to choose between family members.

Feeling betrayed, Garrett arranges an ICE raid. Will Thony protect Fiona or will she continue to protect Arman since he helped with Luca?

The stakes have never been higher and someone is bound to get hurt.

10/9c Promised Land (ABC)

You’re missing out on some primetime juicy drama and compelling writing if you aren’t watching Promised Land.

The Sandovals are fascinating as the present and past are interwoven in intriguing ways, and we’ll get even more of those fascinating dynamics when Margaret attempts to reel another one of her children, the underrated Carmen, into her war against ex-hubby, Joe.

And On My Block fans will be pleased to know that based on spoilers, Julio Macias will guest-star, too!

Loose lips sink ships, but dishonesty sinks dynasties. Stream the first two episodes of #PromisedLand on Hulu now. pic.twitter.com/W5IPQ4HC9C — Promised Land (@PromisedLandABC) February 1, 2022

Tuesday, February 8

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

The emotional rollercoaster continues as The Resident will deliver another great episode!

Conrad and Cade get sucked into a difficult case when a child showing signs of abuse enters the hospital, and a case comes to Devon and Leela when they’re out and about and must help a woman who has issues breathing.

Also, if you’ve been waiting for some Billie content and follow-up, we’ll get a bit of that too, as well as Bell considering a new position.

10/9c Queens (ABC)

It’s an all-new Queens after a long hiatus, and the drama is gearing up for the Queens.

Valeria is seemingly living in bliss with her new hubby, but something that pops up on an ultrasound may throw everything into a tailspin.

And Naomi is navigating a more serious relationship with Eric, as they figure out their modern day family.

Wednesday, February 9

8/7c Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

If you haven’t been tuning in, this season of MAFS has only just started, and it’s already off the chain with participants who probably should have been on there and matches that may not even make it past the Honeymoon let alon to Decision Day!

Some of the contestants flat out do NOT get along with each other, which makes those group moments pure entertainment to watch.

And then there is Alyssa, the ultimate villain of the season, and it’s only been four episodes!

9/8c Resident Alien (SYFY)

Are you ready for a girls’ night out? With this group of gals, how could you not be?

It seems Harry will be up for girls’ night, too, but we doubt he’s invited.

Apparently, he meets a woman unlike any other and decides she’s the key to his mission. (His mission to save Asta or destroy humanity? Getting crowded in here.)

10/9c Astrid and Lilly Save the World (SYFY)

Two monsters down, eight to go. Not too shabby, right?

Sadly, the monsters are only getting scarier, which makes Astrid and Lilly’s job harder.

A monster manifesting everyone's worst fear terrorizes Pine Academy - including Astrid and Lilly.

Thursday, February 10

10:30/9:30c (Freeform) Single Drunk Female

After a few months of not dating, Sam has her first terrifying sober hook-up.

How will Sam handle the next hurdle of smelling alcohol on his breath when they kiss? Poor Sam can’t win with men.

Carol meddles by making Brit have even more doubts about the wedding.

Friday, February 11

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

This whole story is completely true.

Except for all of the parts that are totally made up.

Created by Shondaland, Inventing Anna, starring Emmy Award-Winning actress, Julia Garner, premieres February 11 only on Netflix.

The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

Rewind! We’re going back to high school to find out what happened at that fateful St. Patrick’s Day party! Be prepared for twists, truths, lies, laughs, and revelations! Will this flashback to the past get Detective Danner any closer to solving Xavier’s murder? It’s another hilarious episode of The Afterparty! Don’t miss it!

8/7c RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

How will the queens handle not one but two eliminations?! Losing two queens in the previous round changes everything, especially when one of the expected frontrunners had to leave due to injury. This opens the field wide open!

A design challenge might be the trick that sets the fashionistas apart from the fashion victims. Who will rise to the top of the catwalk? Who will go out of style? And who will be the next queen to sashay away?

