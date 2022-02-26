What to Watch: Killing Eve, Joe vs Carole, Pieces of Her

Broadcast is hitting its stride after the Olympics, but there’s a stutter on Tuesday for a State of the Union address.

Don’t worry, though, there is still plenty to watch this week, including Killing Eve’s final season premiere, Peacock’s Joe vs Carole, and the Toni Colette-driven thriller, Pieces of Her, on Netflix.

Better Things begins its final season on FX, Amanda Seyfried stars in Hulu’s The Dropout, and Jamie Dornan hits HBO Max in The Tourist, too. See what else we recommend below.

Saturday, February 26

8/7c Welcome to Mama’s (Hallmark)

After she inherits an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, Amy teams up with a blacklisted master chef looking for a second chance.

They soon discover that the most important ingredient for any recipe is always love.

Wynonna Earp’s Melanie Scrofano and Daniel di Tomasso star in this charming movie.

8/7c Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez (Lifetime)

The true story of 14-year-old freshman Abby Hernandez (Lindsay Navarro) who vanished while walking home from school in North Conway, New Hampshire.

Kicking off the state’s largest search, Abby’s disappearance left her family, especially her mother Zenya (Erica Durance), investigators, and the community mystified of her whereabouts.

Taken by Nathaniel Kibby (Ben Savage), Abby was kept is a soundproof container and forced to wear a shock collar while enduring psychological, sexual, and emotional abuse. Despite suffering daily torture, Abby kept hope alive that she would one day be able to see her family again.

Sunday, February 27

8/7c Power Book IV Force (Starz)

After the plan to merge the Flynn’s and CBI goes bust, Tommy has to come up with a plan B. And he needs help to do it.

But things get dicey when someone close to him gets in trouble.

If you’re not watching Power Force, you are missing out! This is easily one of the most entertaining shows currently on television.

8/7c 28th Annual SAG Awards (TNT/TBS)

The 28th Annual SAG Awards will be presented on TBS and TNT concurrently.

The awards show, which honors performers in both film and television, will air without a host for the third year in a row.

The nominations were announced on January 12th, 2022. Many of the nominated casts will serve as award presenters.

8/7c Killing Eve (BBC America)

The final season of Killing Eve is here, with eight episodes airing on BBC America and AMC+.

Set after Villanelle and Eve’s emotional encounter on the bridge, the two women try and make new lives for themselves.

Eve seeks revenge against the Twelve, Villanelle joins a church community to try and change, while Carolyn tries to get back in the game.

9/8c Euphoria (HBO)

Euphoria Season 2 comes to a dramatic conclusion, quite literally.

The biggest storylines throughout the season come to fruition, including Maddy’s feud with Cassie over Nate, which showcases a huge fight at Lexi’s play.

That look through the window from Cassie as the bridge between the penultimate and the finale was unhinged.

We also get insight into why Fez didn’t make it to the play, and if the official trailer is anything to consider, we have an idea.

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

Welcome to the Commonwealth, the closest thing to civilization since the world was ravaged by zombies.

The purpose of this new episode is to fill in the blanks to reveal what became of our favorite Alexandrians after leaving the location behind.

Daryl is trying to keep it together in this new location, while Carol bakes, Connie returns to her journalistic ways, and great unrest brews in the shadows.

It’s a lot of fun.

9/8c The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

The ladies – sans Mary Cosby – reunite with Andy Cohen to talk about the most bonkers season in franchise history. Fired star Jennie Nguyen will be in attendance, but it’s unclear whether her presence will be minimized. With cheating allegations, Jen Shah’s arrest, and more bonkers drama to unpack, we’re sure there will be a lot of drama.

10/9c Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Showtime)

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is the first installment of the Super Pumped anthology series in which each season will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed our culture.

The first season features Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Uma Thurman, and Kyle Chandler and scrutinizes the meteoric rise of Uber. Get a look at the official preview here.

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia.

She's a popular social media influencer.

Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case.

9/8c FROM (Epix)

It’s a race against the clock now for Boyd and Kristi, who work to stabilize Ethan while the monsters lurk outside.

Elsewhere, Tabitha and Julie struggle to adjust to what’s happening, as they spend their first night at The Colony House, and a tragedy strikes yet again.

It’s another wildly, delicious hour of the new horror hit!

What is he looking at? Find out Sunday at 9PM/ET when the mystery of #FROMonEPIX continues only on @EPIXHD. pic.twitter.com/1wJlE1cmSz — FROM on EPIX (@FromOnEPIX) February 25, 2022

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

The Rookie is back after that Olympic hiatus and they are promising loads of action!

Nolan and Harper will help Skip Tracer Randy on his first bounty hunter case, and in true Rookie fashion, it’s pandemonium and laughs galore.

Chenford fans can celebrate because the duo is also working together to capture a suspect in a crime spree.

10/9c S.W.A.T (CBS)

After a hiatus that seems surreal compared to many, S.W.A.T. returns with a spanking brand new episode, and hopefully, an opening recap to refresh our memories on what actually happened.

And, what do you know? L.A.P.D. has been HACKED!

Who doesn’t love a good hacking episode, even if it’s become a redundant ordeal on network TV?

Monday, February 28

8/7c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Why can’t T.K. experience any semblance of joy?

After the shocking news that T.K’s mother, Gwyn, is dead, he and Owen hop a flight to lay her to rest.

But, unfortunately, the plane has some issues, and the father-son duo comes to the rescue when things go awry. Also, T.K. recalls how his mother helped him through his addiction.

8/7c All American (The CW)

With Spencer, Jordan, Asher, and JJ living it up at JJ's rented summer beach house, Spencer is trying to have fun, but he is conflicted when it comes to the sponsorship opportunities he is presented.

Coop and Patience take a big step in their relationship, but things don't go as smoothly as they had anticipated, and Olivia offers to help.

Layla's dad gives her a touching graduation gift that brings up a lot of emotions she wasn't expecting. Meanwhile, Laura is at her wit's end and steps in to help Billy.

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

Audrey’s back, whispering in Wilford’s ear, while Layton has to deal with Pike’s near-deadly betrayal.

Old faces, new faces, and there’s a destination in sight. Looks like another much-missed character is poised to return!

Who’s on board for New Eden? Who’s willing to ride this train to the bitter end? Clear the tracks because Snowpiercer’s coming through!

9/8c All American: Homecoming (The CW)

Simone panics when she learns balancing college life and athletics is harder than she thought.

Damon alienates the baseball team when he can’t admit he’s afraid of failing as well.

Can Simone and Damon help each other before they both crack under the pressure?

9/8c The Gilded Age (HBO)

Mr. Russell must deal with the aftermath of the train crash, which raises tensions between him and Mrs. Russell. Meanwhile, Gladys surprises her mother by making a new friend.

The women of the Red Cross make their loyalties clear, but will it come at a price? An unexpected betrayal rattles Agnes – how will she react?

Marian wants to follow her heart and she receives encouragement from an unlikely source. Sit down for luncheon and join us for another decadent hour of The Gilded Age.

9/8c The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

Marco and Nadia both have growing suspicions about Arman and Thony’s relationship as the twosome head to Mexico with Luca for his surgery.

Many changes occur in Mexico. Will it alter their relationship? Will Luca finally get his life-saving surgery?

Thony and Arman prove they’ve become full-on gangstas but at what cost.

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

After a long hiatus, The Good Doctor is FINALLY back, and it’s picking up where it left off.

Shaun and Lea must figure out where their relationship stands now that Shaun’s broken off their engagement. And excitingly, Lim is determined to bring Salen down!

If you’re more a fan of medical storylines than soap opera drama, don’t worry--there’s a controversy among the doctors about how best to approach a patient’s plastic surgery.

10/9c Better Things (FX)

It’s time to say goodbye to Sam Fox and her three girls, er, children.

The final season comes with big changes for Sam’s family and friends.

Expect all the laughs and intense feels that Pamela Adlon has delivered since Better Things premiered.

10/9c The Endgame (NBC)

Elena Fedorova is a Bad B*tch, and she knows it!

The delicious psychological cat and mouse game between Elena and Val is only getting started when Elena orchestrates a kidnapping that drudges up things from Val’s past.

And the bank robberies get more complex to the chagrin of the Feds.

Tuesday, March 1

9/8c Naomi (The CW)

It’s time for Homecoming!

And Port Oswego has a longstanding tradition surrounding the event, which causes major tension between hometown boy, Anthony, and military child, Nathan.

Meanwhile, Naomi continues to search for answers and Zumbado comes face-to-face with Greg and Jennifer.

Wednesday, March 2

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

We left off with potentially tragic news for Maggie, but will we get answers yet?

Either way, the new case she and Will work together on sounds like must-watch TV: a patient who has been in an iron lung for 60 YEARS. (No, that’s not a typo!). Meanwhile, Scott’s personal drama intensifies again when Tyrell pops back up.

But most interesting of all may be Stevie’s discovery that her mother has returned to Med and explicitly asked Dr. Charles not to tell her!

10/9c Astrid and Lilly Save the World (SYFY)

Now halfway through the season, Astrid and Lilly Save The World found its stride.

When Principal Varshidi gets possessed with a demonic ego, Astrid and Lilly must perform the exorcism.

Five episodes (and five monsters) remain, will Astrid and Lilly really be able to save the world?

9/8c Next Level Chef (FOX)

It’s the Next Level Chef finale, and we get to see who will be declared the winner of the critically acclaimed and successful first season!

Pyet, Mariah, and Reule will bring all the heat and duke it out to win the coveted title, prize, and opportunity to work with the mentors.

Who are you betting on here?

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

It’s Maggie’s big 3-0, and Cam may be the one to throw an elaborate birthday bash for her, but it’s Gary who gets a special moment with her in an elevator. Seriously, are we getting Gaggie again?

Katherine is flying high off her night with Greta, but it comes crashing down when Greta presses pause.

And Tyrell is returning home to the Howards, but so much has changed since he left for Haiti.

10/9c Chicago P.D. (NBC)

It’s the custody hearing that fans have been waiting on, and it’s bound to be an emotional hour.

Kim is ready to fight with everything she has to keep Makayla with the support of Adam, but there is a real chance that she could lose her to Makayla’s uncle.

It’s going to be brutal!

Thursday, March 3

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

It’s been a LONG wait, but Star Trek: Picard Season 2 finally premieres!

The premiere has lots for fans to ooh and aah over, as well as pushing the envelope once again in the tale of Jean-Luc Picard, once Admiral, now synth, always our Captain.

Starting off only a few months after the events of the Star Trek: Picard Season 1 finale, be ready for a number of changes as well as many intriguing developments.

Joe vs Carole (Peacock)

This limited series will center on Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (John Cameron Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit.

She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

If you’re a Joe fan and a Baskin hater, you might not enjoy this one. The rest of us will feel differently.

The Dropout (Hulu)

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. This limited series is the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong.

How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

Series stars include Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes and Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani.

The Tourist (HBO Max)

This series is really nuts, in all the right ways.

Jamie Dornan stars as a man who, after being run off the road, wakes up in an Australian hospital with amnesia. A single clue starts him along a frantic journey to remember who he is and why someone wants him dead.

He finds himself in the small town of Burnt Ridge, any news is big news, and not everyone can be trusted. Shifting alliances, uncertain connections, and dark truths lurk just within reach, as the harsh conditions of the Australian outback set the stage for a painful reckoning.

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

Now that Tarka’s backstory is out, can he and Book accomplish their mission? Discovery’s first contact with Species 10-C is rife with uncertainty. Will Rillak’s diplomacy win the day, or will it be left to Burnham to solve the puzzle?

And while we’re throwing questions out there, what the heck is happening at Federation HQ that could possibly be more important to Kovich?

8/7c Law & Order (NBC)

The newest/oldest installment of the Law & Order franchise has already proven it won’t shy away from controversial “ripped from the headlines” stories any more than it did 20 years ago, and this latest story is no exception.

This time, the cops and attorneys go after a powerful media entity who considers herself untouchable. Will justice prevail over wealth and power?

​​

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

Are you ready for some ghostly fun?! Halloween is long over, but we’re still getting in some spooky goodness.

The teams get called to a scene that involves a haunted house that may have ghosts, and everyone is SHOOK.

The new Chief is still leaving her mark on everyone.

And, um, what exactly is Vic going to do about this pregnancy?!

9/8c Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Is Hayes REALLY leaving?! We’ll find out in what could be Richard Flood’s final episode, to our utter disappointment. Even his departure won’t prevent Teddy from pressing Owen about what really happened in that car.

Levi is still catatonic after a tragic loss, but Webber is lashing out about his methods.

And Jo and Link are hooking up, but things are awkward when Link is just having sexy fun, and Jo is in love.

9/8c Legacies (The CW)

Hope and Lizzie end up at a strange carnival that looks like it’s straight out of a horror movie.

Secrets are spilled back at the Salvatore School. Could a new monster be the culprit of everyone’s sudden honesty?

Kaleb and MG go off on a mission, but it does not go according to plan.

10:30/9:30c Single Drunk Female (Freeform)

We finally get the flashback episode of James and San’s Thanksgiving drunken hook-up two years ago.

They had just as much chemistry in their unique holiday celebration.

After that experience, James decides to make some changes. Could this affect his future with Sam?

9/8c Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

SVU seems to be continuing the theme of justice vs power as Benson and the SVU team go after a popular radio star who allegedly committed sex crimes.

There is any number of shock jocks this story could be based on, so guessing who it is and what’s going to happen will be half the fun!

The other half of the story belongs to Rollins, who will again go undercover. Could this put her in close contact with Declan Murphy again, threatening her relationship with Carisi just as they’ve agreed to go public?

10/9c Big Sky (ABC)

Things are starting to heat up in Montana!

With the kids FINALLY coming clean about their run-ins with the cartel, Jenny does her best to keep them safe, while Cassie and Mark way their way to the ranch.

Perhaps this is the hour we are freed from the shackles of Ronald Pergman!

10/9c Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

It’s time for the final showdown between Stabler and Wheatley! Wheatley is one of those larger-than-life villains who always bounces back, but this time he may be gone for a while since Dylan McDermott is slated to join the cast of FBI: Most Wanted.

Either way, the stakes couldn’t be higher now that Wheatley’s seized control of the power grid and plunged New York City into darkness, literally. And even worse, he’s holding Stabler’s mother hostage!

The biggest question here is how many lines Stabler will cross in pursuit of his nemesis and what the consequences will be.

Friday, March 4

Pieces of Her (Netflix)

Interested in a series based on a book by one of my favorite authors? Well, you’re in luck!

What if everything you thought you knew about your life was a lie? Based on the NY Times Bestseller by Karin Slaughter, and from the Producers of Big Little Lies and The Undoing, Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote star in the new edge-of-your-seat thriller series.

The story unfolds dramatically from the opening scene and takes you places you won’t expect.

The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

An unexpected final witness gives Detective Danner the information she needs to solve the case. Who could it be, when everyone’s a suspect?

It’s a satisfying end to the hilarious roller-coaster ride of Christopher MIller’s genre-bending murder mystery. To say any more would be giving it away! Tune in for the final episode of The Afterparty and find out who killed Xavier!

Severance (Apple TV+)

Helly continues her stint in the break room, supervised by Milchick and Cobel. Outie Mark feels compelled to attend a function, but it brings up painful memories. Irving makes a new friend, leading him to discover more about Optics and Design.

Things take an even darker turn on this week’s episode of Severance.

8/7c RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The queen fashionista has left the building. How will we react without her stylish looks on the runway?

For the next Maxi Challenge, the queens will take part in a DragCon challenge setting up their own panels. Which group will shine on stage? Which topics will be less than stellar?

And with the mysterious RuPaul Candy Bar still hidden in the group, will the twist be revealed next?

9/8c Magnum P.I. (CBS)

Magnum balks at notorious crime boss Osi Shima’s request to find his missing son.

Magnum learns he’s been poisoned and has only eight hours to locate Shima’s son to earn the antidote.

Or else he dies.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.