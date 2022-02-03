Yellowstone Renewed for Season 5 With New Series Regulars!

The story of the Duttons is far from over.

Paramount Network today announced that Yellowstone – TV’s #1 hit from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios – will return for a highly anticipated fifth season.

The acclaimed SAG and PGA nominated series is slated to begin production in May, ahead of a probable fall 2022 bow on the cable network.

Additionally, guest stars Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars, which is a good thing.

If you watch Yellowstone online, you know Jen and Kathryn were excellent additions to the Yellowstone Season 4 cast.

They join a cast that already includes Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham.

Yellowstone continues to break records with the season premiere garnering over 14 million total viewers and the finale delivering over 15 million total viewers, showing impressive growth throughout.

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” said Chris McCarthy, President, and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks.

“Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

“We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences,” said executive producer David C. Glasser, 101 Studios.

The original drama series chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Yellowstone also served as a launchpad for the new Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown and 1883, both of which are two of the top titles on the streaming service.

Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson.

Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

Mayor of Kingstown landed a speedy renewal from Paramount+ earlier this week, while 1883 is expected to land a renewal after a record-breaking opener on both cable and streaming.

The Yellowstone universe will further expand with another spinoff titled 6666, which was revealed to be in the works last year.

What are your thoughts on this exciting news?

Are you ready for more Yellowstone?

Hit the comments below.

