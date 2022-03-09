9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: There's A Bomb On That Truck!

Who’s ready for some high-octane fun when 9-1-1 returns to our television screens?

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 11 comes in hot, with an action sequence straight out of a Hollywood film. There’s a truck on the loose, with a bomb attached underneath. And the 118 and company must figure out how to extract the family before things go boom. Talk about an adrenaline rush!

TV Fanatic was lucky enough to get an exclusive clip of this wild scene you’ll want to check out ahead of the series return!

The 9-1-1 franchise has always excelled at the big action sets, and this is one of their biggest ones yet, with a speeding truck racing down the highway and the firefighters jumping aboard.

As you will see in this exclusive clip, time is of the essence, and decisions are made on the fly.

Buck is one of the firefighters to leap, which aligns with who we know him to be. He’s a risk-taker and a man who will do whatever it takes to make the save. But he may have met his match in newcomer Lucy Donato, who makes quite the first impression.

Lucy wastes no time jumping into action, and she and Buck will have to work quickly to help this family survive a harrowing ordeal.

Elsewhere this hour, we’ll presumably see some of the fallout from Eddie’s decision to leave the 118 at the end of 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 10 and what’s next for him.

Eddie’s decision to quit was abrupt, but it came from a place of wanting to do right by his son, which isn’t a bad thing. But what does life look like for him when he’s not a firefighter?

We’ll see how he adjusts to his new job, and things may not be all rainbows and sunshine.

With the 118 so fractured now, it’ll be interesting to see how the team adjusts to their new work dynamics.

Hen and Chimney have been together for so long that it’s hard for Hen to work alongside others, and we’ll see that play out during this hour as she struggles to accept a new partner in the wake of Chimney’s absence.

9-1-1 Season 5 has shown us a different version of the 118, and things will only continue to change as we head into the final stretch of episodes this season.

Make sure to check out the exclusive clip above and hit us in the comments with all your thoughts.

You can watch 9-1-1 Mondays at 8/7c on FOX. And you can follow our weekly reviews at TV Fanatic.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.