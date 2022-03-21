A Million Little Things Round Table: Is the Dixon Switcheroo A Welcome One?

Cam proved he's far too perfect for his own good.

And there was a Dixon switcheroo when Sophie took off onA Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 12, and Danny returned for matters of the heart.

Join Laura Nowak, Christine Orlando, and Jack Ori as they discuss the hour!

Cam finally learned about Maggie and Gary and ended his plans to win her back. Discuss.

Laura: I felt bad for him. Cam is so not right for Maggie, but he still believed Maggie and Gary were just friends. That had to hurt.

Christine: Cam was such a good guy. He believed Maggie when she told him things were over between her and Gary, and in Maggie's defense, she thought they were. Cam just wasn't the guy for Maggie, not long-term. But he's amazing, and I'm sure there's someone out there for him.

Jack: I was a little disturbed that Cam seemed to be love-bombing Maggie since the breakup. I thought he took it a little too well, and I'm concerned that he may not be as okay with this as he claims. I hope I'm wrong about that, but we'll see.

What are your thoughts on Sophie's reaction to the Maggie/Gary reunion and her plans to forgo MMI to go on tour?

Laura: I hate what they've done to Sophie's relationship with Maggie. They were so close, and she needs to learn to forgive Gary.

As for the tour, I think Sophie may be a bit like Eddie and prefer touring to classical music. That's fine, but it feels like the tour is her running away.

Christine: Sophie is coming across as a bit of an immature brat. I get why she's angry at Gary, but that doesn't mean that Maggie has to share those feelings.

I thought Maggie did a remarkable job of explaining what Gary means to her, and I was disappointed when Sophie just walked away, especially after everything Maggie has done for her!

As for Sophie going on tour, MMI would have been the smarter move, but Sophie's an adult now and can make her own decisions.

But I wonder how she'll adjust to living in crappy motels and an old van after living in that huge, gorgeous home all of her life. Being a broke musician could be quite a culture shock.

Jack: I have no problem with Sophie deciding to go on tour instead of to MMI. If she decides later to go to college, she can do it then. She did seem like she was running away, but that's for her to figure out later.

I DO have a problem with her reaction to Maggie. The saddest thing is that Gary did what he did to try to protect Sophie, and Sophie's been throwing tantrums about it ever since she found out. I hope some time away will help her to clear her head.

Theo knew the significance of Katherine and Greta's relationship, and Greta helped Katherine reassure Theo. Discuss.

Laura: Theo is a smart kid. He was worried about Katherine's accident and figured stuff out with Greta quickly. I'm glad he was okay with it. He's had lots of adjustments.

Christine: Theo loves his mom. It made sense that he was afraid she would have another health crisis and no one would be there to help. I liked that Greta quickly picked up on that and shared that with Katherine. And I appreciated that Greta had no problems with Theo being Katherine's priority.

As for Theo realizing Katherine and Greta were more than friends, I think younger generations don't look at heterosexuality as the automatic default for romantic relationships the way that older generations have.

Therefore, it was easier for Theo to see how happy Katherine was with Greta and accurately interpret her feelings for the woman.

Jack: This was great. Theo is a bright, perceptive kid, and he's always been a little on the anxious side. Katherine's health scare really got to him, and I'm glad Greta picked up on that. I'm also glad to skip the trope of the kid hating anyone his mom dates because it's not his dad.

And I agree with Christine. Kids are more used to there being all sorts of romantic relationships out there, so the gender wasn't a big deal for Theo. He just wants his mom to be happy, and that's really sweet.

Was Rome too pushy with Tyrrell about choosing an HBCU over Yale? Did it surprise you that he felt so passionate about this all of a sudden?

Laura: I was really surprised by Rome's stance. I never knew he cared about where Tyrell went to college. He made some good points, though.

Christine: Yes, it was a bit of a shock to see that Rome had such strong opinions and that he was hoisting them onto Tyrrell. Rome had every right to voice his concerns, but this is Tyrrell's decision.

I'm sure Yale will have its academic and social challenges, but the best thing Rome can do is help Tyrrell navigate that, not tell Tyrrell he's wrong to try.

Jack: I'm not Black, so I can only imagine what it's like to be aware that your kid wants to go to a school where he might experience problems with campus police and the regular police and possibly with other students because of the color of his skin.

But ultimately, all Rome can do is discuss his concerns with Tyrell. And as Tyrell said, the application deadline had passed, so there was really no point arguing about it.

Are you enjoying Gina's arc of bonding with her father? Will him giving her money backfire?

Laura: I love it. I'm a sucker for angsty father/daughter relationships, and I love how Gina finally told her dad what she needed, and it brought them closer. I really enjoyed seeing them work together on the catering job. I hope the money won't backfire.

Christine: I'm enjoying this storyline more than I expected. There's no guarantee this will go well, but Gina is honest with her father, and it appears they're both willing to try to make the business and their relationship better. That has to be a positive step forward for both of them.

Jack: I didn't expect to like this story as much as I do. I'm glad that for now, Gina and her father are getting closer. Taking money from him could backfire later, but maybe that'll be another opportunity for growth for the two of them.

Are you excited about Danny's big return? What do you hope to see now that he's back?

Laura: So excited. I missed Danny and especially Danny and Gary moments. I'd love to see more of those while he's back.

Christine: Yes, but did Danny really just hop on a plane and fly across the Atlantic to win back his teen boyfriend who is cheating on him? That's pretty over-the-top.

Is Delilah okay with this? And shouldn't Gary or another adult have known Danny was coming?

As much as I like seeing Danny again, there are a lot of plot holes to this story.

Jack: I'm thrilled! Danny is one of my favorite characters, and I've really missed him. I can't wait for more Danny/Gary moments.

What was your favorite moment from the episode? Is there anything else you'd like to address?

Laura: I really appreciated Tyrrell's essay about Rome being his father. It was so touching and so true in many ways. I teared up at that.

I'm ready for a break from Sophie. I loved her so much during her assault storyline, but I'm tired of her anger and blame at everyone.

Yes, she has lots of reasons, but people like Gary and Maggie have always been there for her.

Christine: I liked that Cam didn't lose his temper when he learned that Gary and Maggie had reunited. Cam's an adult and a good guy. He and Maggie had a difficult but necessary conversation. There are no bad guys in this story, and I liked that.

And I loved how naturally Greta interacts with Theo. Greta really seems to fit in Katherine's life, and I'm looking forward to seeing more of these two as a couple.

Jack: I loved Tyrell's essay too. But for me, my favorite moment was when Gina's father advised Rome not to make the same mistakes he had in his quest to protect Tyrell.

A Million Little Things airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on ABC.

