Amy Schumer Breaks Silence on Oscars Slap: "Still Triggered and Traumatized”

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer is opening up about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during Sunday's telecast.

Schumer took to Instagram on Wednesday to air her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she's "Still triggered and traumatized."

“I love my friend Chris Rock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend Questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing," the star continued.

"So much pain in Will Smith… Anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad."

"Im proud of myself and my cohosts," Schumer shared.

"But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

It all kicked off on Sunday night when Rock made a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith, saying that he can't wait to see her in G.I. Jane.

The joke was a reference to the 1997 Demi Moore movie in which Moore shaves her head.

Pinkett Smith has been vocal about suffering from alopecia, but it was clear she was unimpressed with Rock's joke.

Will initially laughed, but went on the stage and struck Rock on the head after seeing his wife's reaction.

“Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me," Rock said in response to the incident.

"Keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth," Will fired back, before later accepting the Best Actor award.

Smith apologized the next day on social media.

“My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," he said on Instagram.

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong."

"I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

A formal investigation is underway by Academy members, but it has been reported it can take weeks.

It was also reported that Rock decided against filing a police report.

