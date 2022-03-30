Astrid & Lilly Save the World Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Guts

Astrid and Lilly faced off against the final monster: The Guardian.

The final battle commenced, but not before an emotional goodbye rocked the girls' grasp on the truth in Astrid & Lilly Save the World Season 1 Episode 10.

Astrid and Lilly got hit with a big slap of betrayal with the Guardian on his way to destroy everything.

In Astrid and Lilly Save the World Season 1 Episode 2, we theorized that Brutus was hiding much of the truth from the girls.

Shortly after that, we dumped that theory because we saw how his relationship evolved with the duo to something akin to family.

Sadly, our original theories were correct: Brutus was hiding something this whole time.

Brutus admitted to stretching the truth with everything while acknowledging that he provided them with the wrong orb.

This betrayal is devasting for the girls and us!

We love Brutus and his relationship with the girls, so learning the truth hurt.

However, the girls' goal hasn't changed: they still need to defeat The Guardian before he destroys the world.

However, before they stop him, he kills one of the main characters.

The Guardian was about to hurt Candace, but Christine stepped in, claiming that Candace wasn't a part of the deal.

Christine demands he take someone else's intestines, and he obliges.

He reaches into Christine and removes her guts, killing her instantly.

Seeing Christine die may not have been the saddest thing, she was a complete psycho, but her final moments were protecting her daughter.

Christine finally proved that she loved her daughter, but it was too late.

Although often marginalized by her mother, Candace was completely torn up about the loss of her mother.

The finale rounded the series out with the highest quality episode.

"Guts" shows what the quality of the entire show could've (and should've) been.

It had the perfect balance of comedy, emotion, high-school angst, and monster hunting.

The hour featured some of the best characters interacting with each other: Eggs and Val, Lilly and Candace, Astrid and Sparrow, and so many more.

It also highlighted change and evolution with Tate getting the entire school to vote for Lilly to be the dance's queen!

Tate has proven in the past to have the ability to be a nice person, and this act of kindness shows that he has tried to change.

Sadly, The Guardian ruined the festivities.

He froze all of Astrid and Lilly's classmates (except Eggs, who was in the bathroom), forcing them to watch as he enacted his master plan.

Luckily for the girls, Eggs came in to save the day.

Armed with all of the past devices used to defeat previous monsters, he antagonized The Guardian as Astrid and Lilly stole his pendant: also known as the "Master Key."

Lilly then proceeded to stab the Guardian right in the stomach, defeating him once and for all. We can't help but think that it was a little too easy to defeat him, but he was just an ordinary man without his pendant.

The Master Key also has one other (conveniently) helpful function: it can close the portal.

Luckily, despite Brutus's earlier betrayal., he still managed to provide the girls with the information they needed to close the portal.

We are devastated by Brutus's actions, but his reasons seem justified. People do anything for love.

The orb that he provided the girls with during Astrid and Lilly Save the World Season 1 Episode 1 wasn't to close their portal. It was for him to access the dimension that his soulmate got sent to.

Luckily, Astrid and Lilly still manage to close the portal independently, even with the betrayal fresh on their minds.

Sadly, even though the main plot wrapped up, that wasn't the end.

Some portal glitches (we're calling them glitches) happened, which caused Lilly to float, and Michelle to get possessed by a monster.

Astrid also claimed that her hands felt weird. We assume that these mysteries will be dealt with if the show receives a second season.

While we wouldn't mind seeing more from the show, the chances for renewal seem unlikely.

For one, the rating and viewership numbers have been abysmal.

According to Nielson, the show has been averaging a .04 rating with less than 250k viewers.

Syfy also has the nasty habit of canceling shows even when they're doing well/have dedicated fanbases (i.e., Wynonna Earp, Defiance, ZNation).

Astrid and Lilly Save the World has some of the strongest diversity we've seen on basic cable, and the stories are always fun and entertaining, even if they become entirely cheesy.

Still, if we get more Astrid and Lilly, we hope that the show's quality will hover around this finale's caliber because if it does, we will most certainly be watching.

That's the end of Astrid and Lilly this year!

What did you think? Were you surprised that our theories were correct (we sure were)?

We correctly predicted Christine's death during Astrid and Lilly Save the World Season 1 Episode 9!

Did you correctly predict anything, Fanatics?

Let us know all of your thoughts, please!

Were you satisfied with the ending (even with the slight cliffhanger)?

