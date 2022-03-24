Bad Sisters First Look: Apple TV+ Reveals First Photo and Casting of Sharon Horgan's Dark Comedy

Someone is on a roll!

Today, Apple TV+ announced the title and cast, and unveiled a first-look at Bad Sisters, its highly anticipated 10 episode series from Emmy Award-nominee and BAFTA Award-winning star and creator Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Shining Vale) which is set to debut later this year.

Horgan is continually one to watch both on screen and behind the scenes, so this is very exciting news.

While there isn't a premiere date yet, we have your first look with the premiere photo of the bad sisters of Bad Sisters.

A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

In addition to Horgan, the series will star Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette, The Salisbury Poisonings), Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn, The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Frank of Ireland, Dublin Murders) and Eve Hewson (Behind her Eyes, The Luminaries) as the Garvey sisters.

The ensemble cast also includes Claes Bang (Dracula, The Northman), Brian Gleeson (Frank of Ireland, Peaky Blinders), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to you, Leo Grande, Peaky Blinders), Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent, The Pursuit of Love) and newcomer Saise Quinn (Monster).

Bad Sisters is produced by Merman productions and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

The series will mark Horgan’s first project to premiere from a first-look deal with Apple TV+ and her Merman production company.

The series is executive produced and written by Horgan with Brett Baer & Dave Finkel (New Girl, United States of Tara) who adapted it from the Belgian version of the series Clan, which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin (Tabula Rasa, Professor T).

Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman; and Gozin, Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol (Sound of Metal) executive produce for Caviar.

In addition to Horgan, Baer and Finkel, the series is written by Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar, and Paul Howard.

Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch, and Rebecca Gatward serve as directors.

Bad Sisters is part of the expanding line-up of highly anticipated series making their global debut soon on Apple TV+.

Those shows include Pachinko, the Korean, Japanese, and English-language drama based on the acclaimed novel by the same name premiering globally on Apple TV+ on March 25.

Slow Horses, the new espionage drama adapted from CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron’s novels tarring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman is premiering on April 1.

There is also Shining Girls, a new metaphysical thriller starring and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Elisabeth Moss, and based on Lauren Beukes’ bestselling novel premiering April 29.

And Now and Then, the new eight-episode bilingual and multi-layered thriller is making its global debut on May 20.

Apple TV+ has been taking chances and securing talent for their impressive push into the scripted content arena.

