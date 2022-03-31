Big Sky Season 2 Episode 14 Review: Dead Man's Float

Where has this Big Sky been hiding all season?

I'll tell you where! It was behind Wolf's ego and Ronald's lunacy! That's where!

With that storyline fully buried (for now), we get to enjoy the beauty of a female-led crime drama! And Big Sky Season 2 Episode 14 keeps the streak of solid hours going.

We got a little bit of everything here, and as we creep closer to the end of the season, there's genuinely no telling where things will end.

Since they showed up in Montana, the Bhullar's have been allowed to get away with murder. And it's wild how Jenny and company have been unable to get anything to stick on them, but the drug rollout may be just what they need to get some charges to stick.

Big Sky sometimes does this thing where they introduce random characters and give us zero context about them, which is very jarring. But they do it so often now that I expect it and just wait until things eventually slot into place and I can figure out where these characters will fit into the story.

That happens with the Ford's, whom we meet via daughter Hayden stumbling upon her deceased brother after he fails to return home one night.

We know right away that Mason has died of a drug overdose, though it takes Jenny longer to reach that conclusion. And it's wild to hear her and Tubb talk about this new fentanyl batch invading their town like Dietrich hasn't been here all along.

Now, of course, Jenny being Jenny has to show up at the Bhullar's and threaten them, and I always want to understand where Jenny is coming from, but sometimes she just doesn't think things all the way through. And continuing to make a big show of being against this family won't turn out well for her.

She would be much better off moving in silence and striking when they least expect it, but that's never been Jenny's modus operandi. Nor has it been Cassie's, for that matter. It's probably something that draws them together.

Showing up to threaten Ren leads her to do a little solo sleuthing which is so Jenny, and now she's got Dhruv looming over! And we get a cliffhanger!

The Bhullar family currently has an awful lot on their plates, with bad drugs on the streets, Jenny in their lab, and apparently, a man looking for revenge out on the loose!

Who else thought things would go a completely different way when Ren and Jag came upon Verr reciting poetry in his nightclothes outside in the middle of the night?

We've never seen Verr not wholly in charge since we met him, and yet this Verr felt different, though he reined it in quickly when he finally told his children why he was escaping Canada.

It still feels like there are some things he's not telling them, and he's still living pretty openly, even if it is Montana. If you fear for your life, you usually go underground, not venture into a new business that's bound to attract attention and shack up with literally all your living relatives.

The story just feels incomplete, like there are a few holes there that we're missing. And Alicia is still suspicious, even if she is leaning into Ren's #girlpower mantra hard as hell.

Is it crazy to think that Alicia finding out Verr got swindled by someone close to him was part of a bigger plan to help Alicia get closer to Verr so she can work to weasel her way into the business? Could Alicia and the mysterious guy supposedly trying to kill Verr be in cahoots somehow?

This may be a stupid theory, but this is Big Sky, and you can never rule anything off the table. And while it wouldn't be shocking to find out Alicia is playing Verr, they've put a lot of work into turning her into a more sympathetic character each hour, so it would be a 180 from what they've been building with her.

Even if she's lying or telling the truth, she's not wrong to believe Ren should lead the family over Jag. Though, the idea of Ren and Jag working together isn't a terrible thought, even if there's probably no way either sibling could toss aside their egos for long enough to co-exist peacefully long-term.

But with Mason's death and what we assume will be increased police activity around them, this will be a prime opportunity for her to impress Verr and show him that she has what it takes to be the head of the family because things are about to get very real for the Bhullar's very quickly.

After Travis killed Bob without a second thought, the last thing I saw coming was him informing Jenny that he was dead. It's almost like he's straddling this weird line where he still wants to do a version of the right thing, but his self-interests continually win out.

Telling Jenny seemed to be a way for him to assuage some guilt and feel like he was helping Jenny, though he had to know what a terrible position that put her in. And he also was lying to her for like the hundredth time that week.

I love you, Travis. But this is too far. Just go bury your body, and I can't do this anymore. Jenny

Poor Jenny fell in love with a man whose revenge tour will utterly destroy his life if he even makes it out of this whole situation alive.

Donno's sense of fear feels like foreshadowing, as does his conversation with Tonya about what she's willing to do. There will eventually be a big confrontation, but which players are involved remains to be seen. But it wouldn't be Big Sky without a dramatic ending!

Elsewhere in Montana, Jerrie came back to Dewell and Hoyt, and that bloody love triangle circled back around.

Honestly, Cassie, Jerrie, and Mark all deserve better, and hopefully, once Cassie comes back, there is a definitive end to this storyline one way or the other.

Mark: Look, um, about Cassie. There's something I've been wanting to talk with you about.

Jerrie: Something happened while I was gone?

Mark: Kinda took me by surprise, to be honest.

Jerrie: I'm just surprised it took this long. I've seen the way you two dance around each other.

Mark: I missed you, Jerrie.

Jerrie: Okay. So where does that leave us?

Cassie and Jerrie are close enough that they probably wouldn't let a man come between them, but I'm not even sure Cassie is aware that Mark and Jerrie had a thing at all. Cassie and Mark barely got started before her father died, and to my knowledge, talks about Jerrie weren't shown to us.

Either way, if the plan is for Mark to date one of the two, then let's get there and leave this whole thing in the rearview where it belongs. And let's get those three involved in the Bhullar action, maybe?

That's probably wishful thinking since they brought up the syndicate AGAIN, but a girl can dream.

Odds and Ends

Dhruv hitting Jenny over the head genuinely made me jump!

Mark working at Dewell & Hoyt and realizing that's where he belongs, so he quits his job, and he and Cassie become the dream team before Jenny eventually returns, and they become the dream trio! That feels like a scenario we can all get behind.

So much Denise this hour!

Jenny finds herself in a terrible spot, and we're going to have to wait and see how she gets out of it!

Please drop your comments about the hour below, and let me know how you think Jenny escapes from Dhruv!

