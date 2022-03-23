Bridgerton Season 2 Spoilers: How Does the Netflix Hit Handle Rege-Jean Page's Exit?

Netflix will take viewers back to The Ton later this week on Bridgerton Season 2, but a fan-favorite character will not be a part of the narrative.

As previously reported, Rege-Jean Page did not renew his contract to appear, and thankfully, the sudsy drama will not be acting like Simon does not exist.

“We do reference Simon,” Creator Chris Van Dusen shared with TV Line.

“In the very first scene of Season 2, Daphne mentions she left her husband and baby at home [to be there for Eloise’s debut]," the creative force behind the series adds, before making the following admission:

"Unfortunately, it didn’t work out in terms of Rege being a part of the second season, but he will always be Bridgerton‘s Duke."

"He’s not going anywhere in the world of the show. And just because we don’t see him, it doesn’t mean that he’s not there.”

It is a decent way of keeping the character alive as the series pivots to showcase Lord Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma's romance.

However, there was a great deal of skepticism when it was announced that Page would not be returning.

The books the series is based on were known for moving on to another member of the Bridgerton family's quest for love.

Shonda Rhimes addressed the fan response in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"I was really shocked because, usually, that happens when I’ve killed off somebody that’s been around for a while. Like, we didn’t kill him, he’s still alive," Rhimes joked.

"[Regé-Jean] is a powerful, amazing actor and that meant we did our job — every season, our job is finding the right people and putting together this incredible, world-shifting romance. I don’t know that I expected this much of an explosion, given that every book [in the Bridgerton series] is a different romance," she added.

"What would be the ever-after of this combo? I mean, really: What would Regé-Jean do, you know what I mean? We gave them their happily ever after! And now we have this next couple coming. And so yeah, I was like, whoa!"

The second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife.

Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

"When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union," Netflix teases.

"But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides."

"Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her."

"Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and clever series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all."

Check out the trailer below.

Bridgerton Season 2 launches with eight episodes Friday, March 25.

