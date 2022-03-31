CBS Sets Finale Dates for NCIS, Blue Bloods, Bull, & More!

CBS is getting the ball rolling on the end of the 2022-23 TV season.

The network has confirmed finale dates for its original primetime comedies, dramas and unscripted series for the 2021-2022 broadcast season, including the series finale of Bull on Thursday, May 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood, Ghosts, Bob Hearts Abishola, and CSI: Vegas have already been renewed, but there are plenty of shows awaiting word on their futures.

FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, The Equalizer, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Hawai'i, Blue Bloods, and SWAT are all expected to snag renewals.

Good Sam, Magnum PI, B Positive, and United States of Al are all on the bubble.

CBS will confirm more renewals as we inch closer to upfronts, but these decisions should be coming fairly soon.

Friday, April 8

8:00-9:00 PM UNDERCOVER BOSS (11th Season Finale)

Thursday, April 21

9:00-9:30 PM GHOSTS (First Season Finale)

Wednesday, May 4

10:00-11:00 PM GOOD SAM (First Season Finale)

Friday, May 6

9:00-10:00 PM MAGNUM P.I. (Fourth Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (12th Season Finale)

Sunday, May 15

8:00-9:00 PM THE EQUALIZER (Second Season Finale)

Wednesday, May 18

9:00-11:00 PM BEYOND THE EDGE (Two-Hour First Season Finale)

Thursday, May 19

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (Fifth Season Finale)

8:30-9:00 PM UNITED STATES OF AL (Second Season Finale)

Sunday, May 22

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (13th Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T. (Fifth Season Finale)

Monday, May 23

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (Fourth Season Finale)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (Third Season Finale)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS (19th Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI`I (First Season Finale)

Tuesday, May 24

8:00-9:00 PM FBI (Fourth Season Finale)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL (First Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (Third Season Finale)

Wednesday, May 25

8:00-11:00 PM SURVIVOR (Three-hour 42nd Edition Finale)

Thursday, May 26

10:00-11:00 PM BULL (Series Finale)

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.