Chicago Med: Jessy Schram Returns as Series Regular

Jessy Schram's return during Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 16 was not a one-time deal.

Deadline is reporting that the star has been set as a series regular on the NBC medical drama.

Schram first appeared halfway through Chicago Med Season 5, but has been MIA since Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 1.

If you watch Chicago Med online, you know Hannah battled a heroin addiction.

While she initially hid it from her colleagues, she was arrested and placed in rehab.

Hannah made a surprise return during this week's episode when she took on a new job.

She is two years sober and determined to make a fresh start.

Dr. Archer (Steven Weber) was conflicted about whether to give Hannah another chance after the way things played out last time.

"It’s a fair question. I am almost two years sober and committed to doing whatever it takes to stay that way," Hannah said.

"I’m ready for this, both personally and professionally."

Ultimately, Hannah was given the green light to get back to work.

Fans will also remember that Hannah was in a relationship with Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), but it's unclear whether that flame will be rekindled.

it is good the show is checking back in with Hannah and on a more permanent basis.

Returns on TV these days are few and far between, so it's nice that Schram will now be a series regular.

There are many different directions we can see her storyline going, but we'll need to tune in to watch it all play out.

Chicago Med has already been renewed for Season 8, so at least we know the show is not at risk.

It continues to deliver strong ratings alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD on Wednesdays.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.