Chris Sullivan: This Is Us Star to Headline Comedy The Son In Law

With the conclusion of This Is Us in sight, the cast is moving on to new projects.

Chris Sullivan, who has been a part of the NBC juggernaut since the beginning, has been tapped as the lead of ABC's new comedy pilot, The Son in Law.

Deadline first reported the news, revealing that Sullivan will play Jake, a salt-of-the-earth man who finds himself seeking the approval of his new "fiancée Asha’s sophisticated parents, even as he is a difficult-to-impress father-in-law to his daughter’s longtime boyfriend."

"Sullivan’s Jake, divorced, with one 21-year-old daughter, never thought he would love again, until Asha came along," Deadline adds of the show.

"The problem is that Jake, a hard-working plumbing contractor, is solidly middle class, while Asha hails from the equivalent of uber-wealthy South Asian royalty."

"Jake wants to marry Asha, and while he still needs to ask her father for his blessing, the real stumbling block is Asha’s loving but controlling mother, who doesn’t hide her feelings about Jake being all wrong for her daughter."

This Is Us will end after six seasons in May, with the series wrapping on its own terms.

It is rare in this TV climate that shows get to end on their own terms, but This Is Us has been a success story for NBC since its premiere.

Sullivan is not the only cast member to move over to ABC.

Milo Ventimiglia has landed the lead role on the forthcoming drama The Company You Keep.

The project is based on a Korean format called My Fellow Citizens.

A night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally.

While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

Justin Hartley has joined the cast of The Never Game, while Mandy Moore is set to go on a concert tour.

