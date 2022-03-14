Elite Season 5 Gets Netflix Premiere Date, Revamped Cast, & Teaser

Changes are on the horizon for Netflix's hit Spanish drama Elite.

The streaming service on Monday revealed Elite Season 5 will launch on April 8.

This will be the first Elite content since December's Short Stories.

A teaser was also unveiled that shows the characters dancing the night away, and their reactions certainly suggest something is afoot.

Elite Season 4 waved goodbye to Miguel Bernardeau (Guzman) and Aron Piper (Ander), leaving Itzan Escamilla (Samuel) and Omar Ayuso (Omar) as the only original cast members remaining.

Claudia Salas (Rebe) and Georgina Amoros (Caye), who have been on the show since its second season, will be back.

Elite Season 4's new cast members Carla Diaz (Ari), Martina Cariddi (Mencia), Manu Rios (Patrick) Pol Granch (Phillipe), and Diego Martin (Benjamin) will all be back for Elite Season 5.

Valentina Zenere and Andre Lamoglia are set to play new cast members on Season 5, and they're both present in the new teaser.

Elite Season 4 started strong, but ended with a fizzle, so hopefully the series can rebound to tell compelling stories again.

We already know that Elite Season 6 is happening, but there's no telling which cast members will still be around when it arrives.

The series has lost a lot of cast members throughout the years as their respective characters have left the school at the center of the drama.

We have no idea what the plot of Elite Season 5 will entail, but after Armando's death, it will probably be connected to that.

We usually get a season-long mystery, and unless we're told otherwise, it will probably be about the truth coming out about the death.

The series is on a tipping point, and longtime fans have been vocal about wanting some resolution for the legacy characters.

Check out the teaser below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.