Euphoria Star Reveals Another Character Was Supposed to Die

Euphoria seriously went there.

On Euphoria Season 2 Episode 8, the series killed off an original star.

The highly-anticipated installment found Ashtray (Javon Walton) gunned down by a SWAT team.

It was harrowing development and one that changed the show forever.

Now, Walton is opening up about the creative decision and dropped the following bombshell:

Ashtray was not supposed to get shot.

"He wasn’t supposed to get shot," the star shared to Variety.

"It was Fez that was supposed to get shot at first, which is crazy."

"And then, like a day before, they changed the storyline to me getting shot."

Indeed, Euphoria Season 2 set the stage for a big conclusion involving Ashtray.

Fez being shot would have been another big twist that would have divided the entire audience.

Javon also touched upon the speculation that Ashtray survived the shooting.

"There’s definitely hope for Ashtray to still be alive. Because if there’s somebody who could take a bullet in the show, it’s Ashtray," the star continued in the interview with Variety.

"Ashtray is one badass kid. He’s not playing around. I believe he has a shot about being around for Season 3."

Still, the implication was that Ashtray died on the scene, but Javon said that Fez wanted to protect him.

"It’s either you go to jail or you die at that point, when SWAT teams are blazing bullets through the whole place; there’s not much you can do," the star continued.

"And he really just wanted to protect me, like how I wanted to protect him."

While it certainly seems like Ashtra is gone, Euphoria utilizes flashbacks throughout its episodes, meaning that Walton could pop back up in some capacity.

We already know that Euphoria has been renewed for Season 3, but there will be a long wait on the horizon.

The Zendaya-fronted hit is not scheduled to return until 2024 to HBO.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.