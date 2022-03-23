Fast Foodies Exclusive Sneak Peek: Baron Davis Guest Stars... With an Eight-Legged Friend!

The next episode of Fast Foodies will feature NBA All-Star Baron Davis, and he'll arrive on the show with an eight-legged friend!

"In the eighth episode premiering Thursday, March 24, at 10 pm, former Davis scores big points with our chefs by talking hoops, fast-food and chicken feet," according to the description.

"No butts about it, you'll want to stick around to the very end for the grossest consequence in Fast Foodies history."

truTV shared an exclusive look at the episode with TV Fanatic, and it perfectly highlights how fun the series is.

Baron arrives on the show with his favorite fast food. We're not going to tell you because you should watch the clip first.

There's a tarantula thrown in for good measure, and there are many questions about whether the eight-legged friend is real or fake.

On Fast Foodies, Top Chef winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford, and Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest’s favorite fast-food dish.

These culinary masters come prepared to showcase their love of pop culture, fast-food legends, and their expert skills to win the “Chompionship Trophy.”

The 12-episode sophomore season brings a raucous slew of fresh celebrity guests with fast food cravings, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family) Nikki Glaser (FBOY ISLAND), Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show with James Corden), Chris Jericho (AEW), and Natasha Leggero (The Honeymoon Stand Up Special).

Also starring is Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Baron Davis, Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street), Keith, and Kenneth Lucas (Just for Laughs), Adam Pally (Champaign Ill), Jon Gabrus (Game Over, Man!), Horatio Sanz (Saturday Night Live), and returning fan-favorite foodie Joel McHale (Community).

The inaugural season reached over 20 million viewers across linear and digital platform to date and featured Joel McHale (Community), James Van Der Beek (Bad Hair), Andy Richter (Conan), Amanda Seales (Insecure”), Ron Funches (Top Secret Videos), Charlotte McKinney (Fantasy Island), and many more guest stars.

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Fast Foodies is produced by Shed Media for truTV, with Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon serving as executive producers, along with Michael Rucker. Rucker also serves as showrunner.

Check out the super-fun teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.