Fear the Walking Dead Spinoff Dead in the Water Lands AMC+ Premiere

Fear the Walking Dead is about to delve deeper into one of the most intriguing plots on the show.

Comicbook.com has revealed that the Nick Stahl-led special will premiere exclusively on AMC+ on April 10.

The series was announced last year, but details were scarce, leading to questions about whether it would actually be produced.

Stahl, who appeared on the back half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, will be back for the prequel.

According to the outlet, "it rewinds to the eve of the apocalypse, where a conflicted officer and new father fights for survival just as the apocalypse hits."

"Shipmates turn one-by-one with no explanation, and the USS Pennsylvania becomes a nuclear-fueled and walker-filled death trap with no way out."

"We are working on telling the backstory of the USS Pennsylvania. I can't say much other than we're figuring it out right now," Ian Goldberg, co-showrunner of Fear TWD, told Twitch's TWDUniverse of the project last year.

"We have a story, we have a script, and we're just putting the pieces in place."

"It's something that we very much hope to make happen and soon because there's a really cool story of how that crew that we met in Episode 615 ['USS Pennslyvania'] met that fate, and a few other pieces of the mythology," Goldberg said.

"I won't say too much beyond that, but I think it'll be really cool."

Goldberg teased there's "a really cool story of how that crew that we met in [Fear's] Episode 615 ['USS Pennslyvania'] met that fate and a few other pieces of the mythology. I won't say too much beyond that, but I think it'll be really cool."

If you watch Fear the Walking Dead online, you know the submarine became a pivotal part of the series and remains a location frequented by the characters.

Still, it will be fun to delve deeper into what happened on it ahead of the apocalypse.

It sounds like the special will not be making its way to AMC's linear channel.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 is set to return Sunday, April 17 on AMC and AMC+.

What are your thoughts on the project?

Do you want to know what happened on the submarine?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.