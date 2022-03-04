From Exclusive Clip: Say Hello To The Box

What's in the box?

To keep as civilized a community as possible, you must have rules. Rules create order. And without them, things could descend into chaos, which is where the frightening box comes into play.

From Season 1 Episode 3 will dive into the box's purpose a bit more, as we see in this exclusive clip. And man is that box scary.

Jim and Tabitha have barely had time to wrap their heads around their new reality, but that doesn't stop life from moving forward. And there are decisions and choices to be made.

And one of those choices involves where they will be living now that they realize they're stuck.

Father Khatri appears to be the welcoming committee, as he takes Jim and Tabitha on a leisurely stroll through the town and once again reiterates the importance of the talisman and overall vigilance.

While the people of the town don't exactly have a playbook on all things creatures of the night, it's clear they have picked up some information over the months and years.

The talisman and just overall locking of the windows seem to at least keep the monsters at bay, and it doesn't allow them to influence the townsfolk. As we saw in From Season 1 Episode 1, the opening of the window was how a young girl and her mother lost their lives.

What properties the talisman possesses that allow it to be such a protective charm has yet to be revealed, and it continues to be just one of the many questions currently out there.

While there may not be conventional laws in this world, the town has come up with a punishment for those that break the biggest sin of all; endangering others.

The flimsy box, which looks like a cesspool of dirt and germs, would be terrifying to sit in for a minute, let alone an overnight adventure. But it's the kind of punishment you absolutely do not want. And to that end, it makes sense why it's used as a way to scare folks from doing wrong essentially.

Now how the box comes into play this season, we'll have to wait and see.

Elsewhere this hour, Jade is up and about, and while we got to see how the Matthews have started to adapt, we'll see how the other new resident deals with learning about his new home.

And while the Matthews have a choice to make, Sheriff Boyd finds himself mulling the pros and cons of a major decision.

It's sure to be another twisty, chilling episode of the new series that you will not want to miss.

So, make sure to check out this exclusive clip and drop all your comments down below.

You can watch From on Epix Sunday at 9/8c. And you can follow our weekly reviews here at TV Fanatic.

