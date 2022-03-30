Gavin Leatherwood Announces Departure From Sex Lives of College Girls

HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls is losing one of its most popular characters.

Gavin Leatherwood has confirmed to Us Weekly that he will not be returning for the second season of the hit comedy.

The move means that Nico and Kimbery's (Pauline Chalamet) is over.

As fans will be well aware, their connection burned bright throughout the first season, but the relationship was filled with hurdles.

"There is a season 2, but I'm not going to go back," Leatherwood told Us Weekly.

He continued, saying, "It was such an incredible experience. I think [co-creator] Mindy [Kaling] is brilliant and the cast, everyone's lovely."

"But with so many amazing opportunities out there, we want to keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects so that's the move."

Nico was a student/frat member who struck up a secret relationship with his sister's roommate.

In the end, Kimberly learned that Nico already had a girlfriend, so she embarked on a wild plot to steal tests to remain in the school.

In one of the most shocking scenes in recent memory, Nico told Kimberly she could take the papers if it meant she got to remain in the school.

While it's likely this plot will lead to the end of Nico's arc, it should create much more drama for all of the characters.

HBO Max officially picked up Season 2 in December after the series grew in the ratings every single week.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble have created and written a show that is full of heart, female friendships, and awkward naked parties” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

“We are delighted that this comic, honest portrayal of the college condition has resonated for everyone, whether they had sex in college or not."

"We can’t wait to see where these uniquely complex yet relatable characters will go next.”

Created by Emmy®-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the series follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College.

A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.