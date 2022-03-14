Girls5eva Season 2: First Look and Premiere Date!

One of the best comedies of 2021 has a return date.

Peacock has revealed Girls5eva Season 2 will launch in the U.S. Thursday, May 5.

Three episodes will be available on that date, while more episodes will unspool each Thursday after that.

The series focuses on a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s who get sampled by a young rapper, leading to its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot.

"They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?" the logline reads.

The A+ cast includes Grammy® Award-winner and Tony® and Emmy® Award-nominated singer Sara Bareilles, Grammy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry, Emmy® winning “Saturday Night Live” mainstay, and comedy icon Paula Pell, and New York Times Best-Selling author, actor, activist, writer and host Busy Philipps.

The landed a speedy pickup for Season 2 shortly after its debut on the streaming service last year.

“We are so excited to continue Girls5eva alongside this incredibly talented group of cast and producers,” Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement.

“It was hard to miss the immediate fandom that was born after the launch of this series."

"This aspirational comeback story is filled with heart and friendship, perfectly blended with catchy-songs and humor, and delivered by an exceptionally versatile cast."

"We look forward to following this group’s journey as they continue to hit just the right notes.”

The series was one of few scripted originals on Peacock to land a renewal, following the cancellations of Brave New World, The Lost Symbol, and Punky Brewster.

Several Peacock series are still awaiting word on their futures, including The Girl in the Woods, Bel-Air, MacGruber, Saved by the Bell, and Bust Down.

The streaming service has also dropped a sneak peek.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.