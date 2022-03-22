Good Sam Stages One Tree Hill Reunion: Watch the Trailer!

Brooke (Sophia Bush), Haley (Hilarie Burton), and Peyton (Bethany Joy Lenz) were best friends on The CW's One Tree Hill.

Now, all these years later, the talented actresses behind those roles are reuniting on a new episode of the CBS medical drama, Good Sam.

Burton and Lenz are set to appear as Gretchen and Amy Taylor, sisters who cross paths with Sam (Bush) at the hospital on the medical series.

"When Amy Taylor (Bethany Joy Lenz) is admitted to the hospital accompanied by her sister, Gretchen (Hilarie Burton), with signs of premature heart disease, Dr. Sam Griffith discovers a deeper medical mystery," reads the logline for the upcoming episode.

"Also, Griff anxiously awaits the results of his MRI, hoping to get to the root of his troubling symptoms."

One Tree Hills is one of the most popular teen dramas ever, so of course there will be a lot of excitement for this episode.

Bush, Burton, and Lenz currently appear on their Drama Queens Podcast, and fans have enjoyed their unfiltered insights into their thoughts on One Tree Hill.

Good Sam follows Sam as she is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent project, the logline teases.

Sam's father "defies Sam’s authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.”

The series has not been a breakout success in traditional ratings, but in this streaming era, it's possible the show is doing well enough via other metrics.

TV viewing is fragmented in 2022, with people watching their favorite shows on their terms.

Check out the full trailer for the reunion of the OTH ladies below.

The reunion we've all been waiting for is almost here! Will Sam find a way to treat this medical mystery? Find out next Wednesday, on an all-new #GoodSamCBS. pic.twitter.com/X9pji2njRq — Good Sam CBS (@GoodSamCBS) March 17, 2022

What do you think of the clip?

Will you be tuning in?

The episode airs Wednesday, March 23, at 10 p.m.

