Grace and Frankie Final Episodes Land Netflix Premiere Date

It's been a long and comical journey, but it will all be over for Grace and Frankie next month.

Netflix's longest-running original series will wrap with its final 12 episodes on April 29, it has been announced.

"Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other," reads the official logline for the last hurrah.

"Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand."

"They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together."

"A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically," Netflix teases.

"Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, fuck it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started."

The cast includes Jane Fonda (Grace), Lily Tomlin (Frankie), Martin Sheen (Robert), Sam Waterston (Sol), Baron Vaughn (Nwabudike), and Ethan Embry (Coyote).

Also appearing is Brooklyn Decker (Mallory), June Diane Raphael (Brianna), Peter Cambor (Barry), Lindsey Kraft (Allison), Marsha Mason (Arlene), Tim Bagley (Peter), Peter Gallagher (Nick Skolka), and Christine Woods (Jessica).

Netflix surprised fans back in August when it dropped the first four episodes of the final season as a treat for fans who have waited so long for the final season.

“It’s been quite the year and a half, and we could all use a duo like Grace and Frankie in our lives right about now,” Netflix said in a statement at the time.

“So, as a treat, Jane and Lily are giving you the first four episodes of the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie.”

“We are both delighted and heartbroken that ‘Grace & Frankie’ will be back for its seventh, though final, season," Fonda and Tomlin shared when the final season was confirmed.

"We're so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well!"

"We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around."

"We’ve outlasted so many things—just hope we don't outlast the planet.”

Stream the first six seasons on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.