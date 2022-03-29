Grey's Anatomy Adds How to Get Away With Murder's Rome Flynn

A How to Get Away with Murder favorite will touch down in Seattle during Grey's Anatomy Season 18.

Variety has confirmed that Rome Flynn has joined the ABC medical drama as Wendell, the brother of Winston (Anthony Hill).

He is “a typical younger sibling with a mischievous sense of humor,” and “he’s hoping to impress Winston with his new sales rep role at a medical technology company.”

Winston is one of the newer characters on Grey's Anatomy, but he made quite the impression during his first appearance on Grey's Anatomy Season 17.

He was subsequently promoted to series regular, and given the nature of his relationship with Maggie, we're sure there will be a lot to unpack for the brothers.

Maggie will undoubtedly want to introduce Wendell to her family, making for a lot of exciting TV.

The episode in question, Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 14, also finds Meredith questioning her future in Seattle.

"Tensions at Grey Sloan Memorial rise as the effects of the physician shortage begin to show," reads the official description.

"Meanwhile, Meredith struggles to step away from work as she spends a sick day at home with Zola, and the hospital receives an unexpected visitor."

The unexpected visitor is likely Wendell.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Dr. Hamilton offered Meredith a big job offer.

“So we would move?” Zola asks her mom on the official promo for the next episode.

“We would have to, yes,” Meredith responds.

There are a lot of twists and turns on the horizon, but at least we know that Grey's Anatomy Season 19 is on the way.

As we ramp up for the second half of the season, there will be many setups for future installments.

Shipping Meredith off to Minnesota would be a big swing, but hey, this show likes to switch things up!

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes of Grey's Anatomy Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.