Grey's Anatomy Promo: Will Meredith Leave Seattle?

Is Grey's Anatomy preparing for a big shift?

If the promo for Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 14 is to be believed, then there will be some big changes in the coming episodes.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know that Mer has been splitting her time between Seattle and Minnesota, where she's been working with Dr. Hamilton to trial a cure for Parkinson's.

A World Class Surgeon - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8

Dr. Hamilton shocked Mer to the core on the most recent episode when he asked the surgeon to become a permanent staff member in Minnesota.

Understandably, it raises a lot of questions about where the show will go next.

Meredith has Nick in Minnesota, but sometimes, you need to decide what's best for YOU.

"What if I just want to go home and be with my kids?” Mer wondered on the latest episode.

Zola's Hero -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 12

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 14, Meredith appears to have made a decision, and it's bad news for all her pals in Seattle.

“So we would move?” Zola asks her mom on the clip.

“We would have to, yes,” Meredith responds.

Grey's Anatomy has taken many risks in the past, but it's hard to imagine the story being told from two different states for much longer.

Hamilton's Offers -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 13

Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for Season 19, and we know the creative forces have been vocal about ending the show when Pompeo is out.

What if Pompeo drops down to part-time status on the show to keep it alive, while bringing Mer back sparingly?

Stranger things have happened.

What we do know is that things between Mer and Nick are heating up.

Introducing the Kids to Nick - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 13

“I could meet your kids. You could have a life here,” he said

Alas, all we can do is ponder what will happen.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailer below.

