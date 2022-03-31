Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 14 Review: Road Trippin

Is this the end of the residency program?

With the disasterous Webber Method, Levi's mishap during surgery, lack of interest by most residents, and a physician shortage, by the end of Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 14, it was realistic that GSM would face some blowback, or Maryann the accrediation lady.

GSM may excel at its many groundbreaking surgeries, as we saw yet again with Maggie and Winston's heart procedure on Fernanda, but they've lost the plot with the residency program.

Again, it's been lovely that we've gotten to spend more time with Winston. Now that they've had more time to develop him further, he's a great character.

It took his mysterious (hot) black sheep of a brother arriving and a conversation with Maggie ahead of the Ross surgery to learn things about this character we've been in the dark about for ages.

Bailey: Can I talk to your mom.

Zola: No, ma'am.

Bailey: And why not?

Zola: Because technically "No" is a complete sentence.



And, in a way, for Maggie too as well. Winston and Maggie are cut together. He's undeniably in love and admiration with his wife, and she's happy, but it's moments like that conversation where it hits how little even Maggie knows about this man she married.

She never met Wendell, and she had no idea what Winston's issue was with his father and brother. It's also weird because I could've sworn there was some whole big thing with Winston's parents back when they were getting married or was it his grandparents? I don't know.

The background gave Winston more depth and made us relate and feel closer to this character. I certainly enjoy the increase in screentime for him, and he does well with it.

But it was also a bit off that Wendell appeared out of nowhere, came across shady as heck, then they didn't prod at that a bit more. Although, it was fantastic to see Rome Flynn in another role. The guy stays booked and busy, especially on ABC.

Winston: I still blame you for mom dying.

Wendell: I didn't give mom cancer.

Winston: I still blame you for mom dying.

Wendell: I didn't give mom cancer.

Winston: I know. Sometimes I think she'd still be alive if she didn't put all of her money and energy into you and dad. I know that's not fair. Her cancer took us out. Took us both out, and she would be so angry if she knew that we let it take us away from each other. I miss you, man. I'm glad you're here, and if you want to stick around, Maggie said you could stay with us.



It took Winston's one-on-one time with Fernanda's brother, helping him through his panic attack, for him to not only display some compassion for this family after blaming them for "wasting time" on their road trip, but he also saw himself in Rafael and understood that his family reacted to his mother's death differently.

It wasn't fair for him to blame his brother for his mom's cancer and death. If Wendell was younger than Winston at the time, then it's not out of the norm for him to act out and grieve differently. Winston's father is a whole other story, so he's more than welcome to that grudge.

It seems like Wendell will be sticking around, and given that he's in medical sales, we can see him at the hospital more. But he's a character that seems a bit shady, and like he's working an angle, so the verdict is still out on what he can bring to the table.

Fernanda surviving the procedure was a relief. It was risky enough what they proposed, but once they got into splitting her heart, one worried that she wouldn't make it off that table.

They had some interesting surgical shots during the procedure.

But did anyone else wonder why the family had to RV from Boston to Seattle for this surgery? Wouldn't it have been easier for Maggie to fly out somewhere?

The more time we spend with Jo's patient, Lori, the easier to assume that something else will happen to her or the baby. Yes, it gives us the cute interactions between Jo and Todd, but we don't need Lori for that, no?

Jo went out of her way to reassure this woman that she had her and that things would go fine because she's prepared and been studying extensively for her certification anyway. Trouble is probably around the corner for her.

But for now, Jo and Todd are equal parts cute and awkward. Todd is sweet, dorky, and he seems perfect for Jo. And even Teddy approved.

The Teddy and Jo friendship is amusing, and it's refreshing that the series is taking advantage of Kim Raver's comedic chops more. Teddy is so much more entertaining when she's allowed to be funny rather than dramatic.

Helm is another character who has gotten more chances to shine recently, and I would say that it'd be nice to get more of that, but if the residency program does go under, we may miss out.

Helm's reaction to learning that Owen was Chief of Surgery before stepping in for Bailey throughout the hour was amusing. And Owen is great when they put him into these types of positions.

He's good at barking out orders and instilling some order amid the chaos. It's the part of the job that he thrives at best, and in the perfect world, he and Bailey could split the workload and probably run a more efficient hospital.

Bailey wouldn't have managed to get all those doctors out of that gallery and back to work because she'd have been too busy watching Maggie and Winston perform a groundbreaking procedure!

The hospital facing some repercussions for recent events in their program feels more realistic than many things throughout this series. It was probably due for some time.

It's also a matter of the residents rarely getting screen time and development anymore. Helm, Levi, and occasionally Perez are the only notable ones around anymore.

But who snitched? Maybe Levi reported them after what happened since we haven't checked back in with him again, and he's at a point where he no longer cares.

But someone or multiple people shared that they're not treated properly, and the program is unsuitable for their learning.

We know why the Webber Method was a terrible idea, but when physician shortages afflict hospitals across the country since the pandemic, how is GSM so bad that it's worth canceling their program altogether?

Aren't all the physicians, regardless of ranking, stretched thin? But then again, when you consider that Mer and Amelia have spent significant time away from the hospital, many doctors quit, and so forth, then maybe there is some merit to this investigation.

Owen: Bailey.

Bailey: What? What is it?

Owen: Bailey.

Bailey: What? What is it?

Owen: OUr residency program. This is an official notification. They're trying to shut it down.



It's already not doing any favors that Mer didn't show up at work because she was home sick. Her moments with Zola were cute because they rarely get to spend time together alone, and after so much time away from her kids, it's nice to see Mer in mom mode.

Even though Mer only had maybe five minutes of screentime, tops, and all. Is there a reason Mer doesn't have scenes with the majority of the cast anymore? They make it difficult not to ponder that every time we see her.

Essentially, she spent the time with Zola telling her about the job in Minnesota. We still don't have an official decision by Mer, so they're dragging this out even further.

But shockingly, Zola is okay with the idea.

Mer: I've been offered a job in Minnesota.

Zola: You already have a job in Minnesota.

Mer: Yes, but I would have to give up my job in Seattle to that.

Zola: Would we have to move?



Zola is a hilarious, whip-smart, wise beyond her years, sharp, incredible young lady, and she's such a scene-stealer. Her opening moments on the phone with Bailey were hysterical.

But for once, I hoped Zola would behave like a child when she learned that she could be moving to a state she's never been to before, away from all the family she's ever known, so her mom could be happy in a different job with some new guy Zola only just met.

Zola is mature, sure, but the average kid would at least have some conflicted feelings about that and wouldn't be so amenable.

Zola has bought into the Meredith is the Sun bit, too, apparently.

Over to you, Grey's Fanatics. Should they shut down the residency program? Did Zola take the news too well? Sound off below!

