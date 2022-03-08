Heather Hemmens Inks Multi Picture Deal With Crown Media

Heather Hemmens has been a TV Fanatic favorite ever since her first series regular role on The CW's Hellcats.

The star has appeared on a string of hit series during her time in the spotlight, and we have some great news to report.

Heather is expanding her relationship with Crown Media Family Networks, signing a deal to star in multiple original films exclusively for the networks, it was revealed today.

“We are excited to sign this multi-picture deal with Heather Hemmens,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media.

“Heather is such a pro at what she does, making every movie she works on unique and special. We are lucky to have her on-board, starring in multiple movies for us.”

Previously, Hemmens starred in the Hallmark Channel original movie “Love, Take Two” and most recently, in “Christmas in My Heart” for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

“I am thrilled to continue to work with Crown Media,” said Hemmens.

“Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are the go-to-networks for feel-good entertainment, and I feel very lucky to be a part of that.”

Currently, Hemmens can be seen in the series regular role of Maria Deluca on The CW series Roswell, New Mexico.

She recently starred in Jamie Foxx’s series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! and the OWN series If Loving You is Wrong, and had a recurring role on Yellowstone opposite Kevin Costner.

More Heather Hemmens is a good thing, and we're just fascinated to know she will still be a part of the Hallmark family.

Roswell: New Mexico Season 4 is awaiting a premiere date on The CW, but the series typically launches in the second quarter, so we should have more clarity fairly soon.

Hemmens joins fellow actresses Jenna Dewan and Lacey Chabert, who both recently inked multi-picture deals with the cabler.

Heather's other TV credits include Without a Trace, CSI Miami, and CSI New York.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Are you excited for more of the star on Hallmark?

Hit the comments.

Remember you can watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.