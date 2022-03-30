House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Spinoff Sets August Premiere

HBO and HBO Max will take viewers back to the world of Game of Thrones later this year.

House of the Dragon will arrive Sunday, August 21, and will consist of 10 episodes.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the series will tell the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Emma D'Archy and Matt Smith - Game of Thrones

The cast includes Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, and Fabien Frankel.

Martin recently revealed on his blog that filming had wrapped for the first season, but there was a lot of post-production work to be completed.

“I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them.”

Olivia Cookie, Rhys Ifans - Game of Thrones

"The writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific” he continued.

“I hope you will them as much as I do,” he wrote on he blog post.

“My hate is off to Ryan (Condal) and Miguel (Sapochnik) and their team, and to our amazing cast.”

House of the Dragon nabbed a formal pickup back in October 2019.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, - Game of Thrones

Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will partner as showrunners and will also serve as executive producers along with George R.R. Martin and Vince Gerardis,

“The ‘Game of Thrones’ universe is so rich with stories,” says Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming.

“We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan, and George.”

The original series wrapped in May, 2019, and it did so in a controversial fashion.

Back to the Night's Watch - Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6

There was much criticism about the pace of the final season, and in turn, the developments of the series finale.

Has the franchise been tainted, or will fans show up for a spinoff?

We'll need to wait until later this year to find out.

Remember, you can watch Game of Thrones online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

