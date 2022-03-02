iCarly Season 2 Gets Premiere Date and Trailer at Paramount+

iCarly will be back on Paramount+ next month.

The streamer on Tuesday released the official trailer iCarly Season 2.

The season will premiere with two all-new episodes, beginning on Friday, April 8, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Nordics.

The beloved reboot follows Carly Shay, the original influencer, and her friends as they navigate work, love, and family in their 20s.

Following the two-episode season premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Fridays.

The series picks up right after the first season ended, with Carly refocusing her attention on her friends and family following her romantic complications, all while working to boost her revived web channel.

Spencer and Harper must also navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie balances raising Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend.

The series stars Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent.

The series is a revival of the Nickelodeon original, which ran from 2007-2012, and followed a group of best friends as they created a webcast for and about kids their age while grappling with everyday problems and adventures.

The series was a huge pop-culture phenomenon and regularly broke viewership records among audiences of all ages.

iCarly scored a speedy renewal following its impressive launch on the streaming service last year.

Moving the show to streaming was clearly a good idea because the service has hailed the show as a big success.

The official trailer for iCarly Season 2 showcases a very different Carly as she navigates her life.

The series joins an impressive Paramount+ slate that includes EVIL, SEAL Team, and Halo.

Former Nickelodeon animated series Fairly Odd Parents is getting a live-action reboot.

What are your thoughts on the trailer and plot details for iCarly Season 2?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.