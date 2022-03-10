Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Exclusive: Carolyn Lays It All on the Line!!!

It has all come down to this!!

Tonight is the big night when two men choose the potential love of their lives. One man is a millionaire. The other is an ordinary joe.

Will either of them find the love they're seeking?

We've got an exclusive clip of Kurt Sower getting close to one of his remaining two main squeezes.

Kurt was drawn to Carolyn immediately upon her arrival.

It's almost a primal urge, and he's unable to pull away, even if he wanted to.

Wanting to wasn't a possibility until Kurt opened himself to Amanda, the bubbly blonde, his avocado.

With that development, Kurt found himself torn. He wasn't the only one.

Carolyn turned up the heat, hoping to secure a commitment from Kurt.

Amanda, meanwhile, pulled back, afraid to fully commit to a guy who might be choosing another.

It's not easy to imagine being in their positions. Each one of them has a looming dilemma.

As you can see in our exclusive clip, Carolyn is going in headfirst and declaring her love for Kurt.

Will Carolyn's declaration of love make it easier for Kurt to choose the woman he'd like to start a relationship with or will it make it more difficult?

You'll have to tune in tonight for the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer to find out if Carolyn's aggressive tactics work or if Amanda will find a space in Kurt's heart.

But don't forget, Steven also has a big decision to make between Annie, who makes him feel comfortable, and Calah, who is a beautiful mystery that Steven hopes to solve.

And finally, who is the millionaire? There is so much to come on FOX tonight at 8/7c.

There is also more to come at TV Fanatic, as we'll have exclusive interviews with both Steven McBee and Kurt Sower to go over all of the finale goodness!!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.