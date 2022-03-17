Katherine McNamara to Headline Walker Spinoff

The Walker spinoff is taking shape at The CW.

Deadline is reporting that CW veteran Katherine McNamara has landed the lead role in the pilot for Walker Independence.

McNamara's Abby Walker is “an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West," according to the description from Deadline.

"On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose."

"Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams," it continues.

"Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.”

"A girl walks into a western - there’s a new Walker in town," McNamara shared on Twitter, sharing Deadline's post.

"Thrilled to saddle up w @larryteng & the amazing team for an epic journey."

"Honored to be handed the reigns of the #WALKER legacy w #MattBarr . Pass the whisky y’all & let’s ride this trail together! #WalkerIndependence"

It was recently revealed that Walker star Matt Barr would play the 1800s iteration of Hoyt on the pilot for the spinoff.

Barr also played the present-day Hoyt Rawlins on the first two seasons of The CW's reboot.

Philemon Chambers, Lawrence Kao, Greg Hovanessian, and Justin Johnson Cortez are also attached to Walker Independence.

McNamara is best known for playing Clary Fray on Freeform's Shadowhunters.

After the hit show wrapped its run, she moved over to The CW's Arrow as Mia Smoak.

Once that show wrapped, the star was working on a spinoff titled Green Arrow and the Canaries.

Despite a well-received and decently rated backdoor pilot, the network dragged its feet on a decision, before ultimately scrapping the project.

Walker Independence joins Gotham Knights, The Winchesters, Zorro, and Powerpuff on the network's development slate.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.