Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 4 Review: It's Agony and I'm Ravenous

Villanelle reverted to her old ways while Eve and Carolyn continued their hunt.

Despite killer costumes and production design, Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 4 fell slightly in quality.

Eve and Helene also made some headway with their strange relationship.

Even with the fall in quality, the episode still managed to make for an exciting hour of Television.

Carolyn made an exciting discovery while in Cuba: one of her past flames ended up being alive.

We don't know much about this man, but we had the same question Villanelle did: is he Twelve?

Oh yeah, Villanelle and Carolyn are working together!

First, though, Villanelle almost killed Carolyn.

After Helene got Villanelle out of jail, Helene gave her her first professional hit in a while: Carolyn.

Carolyn traveled to Havana to follow a lead on one of the brutally murdered Twelve: but he survived.

After she gave Carolyn a pretty nasty concussion, Villanelle agreed to work with Carolyn.

She tortured the man more (by cutting off his fingers) to get information out of him before killing him.

Seeing these two women work together proved entertaining, as they both didn't necessarily get along the last time they were together.

Their relationship often seemed to parallel Eve and Carolyn's from earlier seasons.

Eve continued to cultivate her relationship with Helene.

They met a few times during the hour, including an intimate rendezvous.

Eve and Helene took a bath together.

They became even more intimate in an exciting place to exchange information when Eve joined her in the tub.

They also shared dinner, a passionate conversation, and an incredibly sensual kiss.

Eve implied that she agreed with Helene's opinion on passion, which further adds to her change that started in Season three.

Helene: Do you know what passion is? People think it’s sex, excitement, but the actual definition of passion is to suffer. That’s what it is about Villanelle, isn’t it?

Eve: You love this, don’t you? It delights you.

Helene: I think it delights you. This is what you want. Permalink: The actual definition of passion is to suffer.

She's liked darker things, like not being afraid to shoot someone in Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 1.

Despite this darker path, we still love to see Eve on our screen (and we LOVED that kiss, even if Helene is bad news).

Speaking of darker paths, Konstantin got back on the assassin training horse.

He and Pam have started their work together, with him trying to bully Pam into pushing a woman into the water.

She refused, which angered him, and she proceeded to go through an exciting montage of carnival rides.

A wrench? Oh, come on. You’re more inventive than that. Carolyn Permalink: A wrench? Oh, come on. You’re more inventive than that.

We got some brilliant cinematography during these rides that let us look into her psyche.

She decided that she would push someone in the water, not just someone, but Konstantin himself.

Despite being shoved into the ocean, Konstantin became proud of her for doing it.

Pam continues to be an excellent addition to the show, and Anjana Vasan plays her brilliantly.

Hopefully, she won't meet the same fate as the last recruit (Villanelle killed her).

Konstantin doesn't enjoy his recruit, but Helene blackmailed him.

Helene knows that he stole money from the Twelve and threatens to reveal that info if he fails to train Pam.

Carolyn persuaded Villanelle to spare her life, which we are very grateful for.

Carolyn got lucky with the situation, as Villanelle seemed to be pretty ready to kill her.

Despite trying to change, Villanelle went back to her old ways.

She seemed to take the advice given to her: to do what she does best (even if it's killing).

However, it's clear that she's changed some, or else Carolyn would be dead.

Eve's investigation into the lead she got from Fernanda developed slowly, and she still does not know much about the man.

Luckily, she and Yusuf are good at what they do.

Carolyn: Isn’t it refreshing? To eat in silence? So many people are just bags of gas, expelling air when they have nothing of great worth to say.

Villanelle: Just farting from their mouths. Permalink: Just farting from their mouths.

This episode lacked a lot of tension and only had interesting moments through its camera angles and other production design.

Eve and Helene met in a West End theater, and the camera angles were imposing and made the scene much tenser than it ended up.

This episode marks the halfway point in this fourth and final season and felt more like a set-up for the last four hours.

The show's momentum had been consistent for the first three, so seeing it dip during this episode disappointed us.

One thing about this show that baffles and impresses us every week: it forces us to feel compassion and sympathy for genuinely horrible people.

The writing team and the performers make us love crazy killers (and the other non-killer characters that are sociopaths in their own right).

When Pam killed Elliot, we cheered FOR her (though it helped that he was an incredible douche).

When Villanelle dealt with Eve betraying her, we felt a LOT of emotions.

Your brain is like a hamster on a wheel. It must be exhausting. Helene Permalink: Your brain is like a hamster on a wheel. It must be exhausting.

Now, we are rooting for VIllanelle and Carolyn to work together while also hoping that Pam does well in her training.

Incredibly, the writing in this show makes us feel this way, all while grounding the show in the strength of its characters and their comedy.

Sadly, this episode also lacked on the comedy side of things, with much of the show's quirkiness not appearing (only appearing with Konstantin and Pam).

So Fanatics, what did you think of this episode of Killing Eve?

Can you believe there are only four episodes left?

Let us know in the comments below, and remember you can watch Killing Eve online on TV Fanatic!

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.