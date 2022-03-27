Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 5 Review: Don't Get Attached

Killing Eve finally gets back into the groove we've all been waiting for.

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 5 saw some brilliant decisions creatively, which made for some fascinating plot advancements.

Eve and Carolyn continue their hunt for their respective leads, but Eve makes a surprising discovery!

Carolyn and Eve are looking for the same man.

Lars' real name is revealed to be Johan, Carolyn's old boyfriend from 1979.

"Don't Get Attached" got told through two different time periods: present-day and the aforementioned 1979.

The 1979 segments followed Carolyn with her group of radicals, friends, and lovers.

The main players included young Carolyn, Johan, Carolina, Karl, and Carolyn's dad.

Interestingly, Carolyn is undercover, but so is someone else in the group: Karl.

By the end of the episode, it is revealed that Karl is actually someone we are extremely familiar with: Konstantin Vasiliev.

As revealed in Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 4, one of Carolyn's old lovers ended up being alive (even though she thought he died).

During this episode, however, it gets revealed that Carolyn and Konstatin were the ones who killed him.

Or at least, they thought they did.

They beat young Johan on the head with oars while he was drowning in the lake.

The 1979 flashbacks made for an interesting contrast, as Carolyn visited all of her old stomping grounds.

She broke into the same houses, visited the same party places, and even visited the dock where she thought she committed murder.

The reveal that the young woman turned out to be young Carolyn didn't surprise, but the Karl to Konstantin reveal did surprise.

We had an inkling a few minutes before when Karl laughed just like Konstantin laughs.

Also, luckily, we didn't check the cast list!

Karl got portrayed by Louis Bodnia Anderson, Kim Bodnia's (Konstantin) son!

We love this little detail, and it finding out made it even more entertaining.

The strength of the episode came from seeing the comparisons of the two characters and later reflecting on their journies.

Both Carolyn and Konstantin have been through hell, and whether they like it or not, they will always be connected.

Connections were a big part of the hour, as Villanelle also paid Konstantin a visit.

Villanelle (after killing Benita's husband, along with Benita's friends' husbands per their request.) decided to hunt Helene.

Konstantin gave Villanelle all of the information he had on Helene, and they finished the reunion off with a big hug.

Helene ran into some issues of her own, and they mainly got caused by Eve!

Eve decided to hit Helene where it would hurt: her daughter.

Eve decided to kidnap Helene's daughter and spend the entire day with the girl.

Yusuf did not approve of this (very) illegal plan, but Eve always takes things into her own hands.

We also recently questioned just how far Eve will go, and I suppose kidnapping is the new line for her.

Kidnapping Helene's daughter did not come without repercussions, sadly.

Eve thought she had Helene where she wanted her, but Helene had other ideas.

Helen took Eve into her car under the guise of information on "Lars," but it turns out Helene wanted to hit Eve where it would hurt HER: Villanelle.

As Villanelle leaves Konstantin's hotel, Eve looked on as the doors in Helene's car got locked.

An arrow got shot into Villanelle's back, causing her to collapse.

Eve panics, and after choking Helene some, got let out of the car to Villanelle's aid.

Sadly, we have to wait an entire week to find out what happened in the aftermath!

We don't think that they're going to kill Villanelle with three episodes left, but honestly, this show's never backed done from doing crazy things.

We theorized that we don't think everyone's going to live through the end of the season, might Villanelle be the first casualty?

We don't think so.

One of the three leading ladies may die by the end of the season, but they most likely will save that for what promises to be an explosive finale.

We predict that the next three episodes will be EXPLOSIVE.

Someone's going to die, someone's going to find (and kill) the head of The Twelve or something else equally thrilling (we hope) will transpire.

Despite "Don't Get Attached" proving to be an improvement from the previous episodes, it still feels like this season ended up being one giant setup for a finale.

Instead of acting like a final season, things have culminated into a mess of setups and letdowns.

Even though this hour included a lot of setups, there proved to be enough new information to keep things interesting (we seriously loved the flashback scenes).

Carolyn has continuously been the MVP this season, and now she's also the MVP of the past!

Seeing young Carolyn (and young Konstantin) was a real treat, and we are glad they took that direction to explain her past.

Carolyn had always been shrouded in a large amount of mystery, and it was exciting to look beyond that veil.

Hopefully, we get more of her past life with the Twelve (but maybe not during Killing Eve).

There have been rumors swirling since the conclusion of Season Three about there being some spinoff series in the works, and we can see 1979 Carolyn being a brilliant prequel entry.

Whatever the future of the Killing Eve world may be, we are excited for the final three segments of season four.

So Killing Eve Fanatics, what did you think?

What do you think will happen next?

So Killing Eve Fanatics, what did you think?

What do you think will happen next?

