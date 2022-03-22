Law & Order: SVU: Demore Barnes Set to Return!

The revolving door that is the Law & Order universe will welcome back another familiar face.

Give Me My Remote reports that Demore Barnes will return to Law & Order: SVU later this season.

Little is known about the return, but maybe it will lead to some closure for Deputy Chief Christian Garland.

Garland's Job Is Threatened - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 1

Barnes first appeared on Law & Order: SVU Season 21, and was promoted to series regular the following season.

However, the star exited at the beginning of Law & Order: SVU Season 23 alongside Jamie Gray Hyder, who played Kat Tamin.

"I know you’re sad and surprised — I am, too,” Barnes shared on Instagram in September.

“I don’t totally know why this has happened,” the star continued in the statement.

Garland Fights for Justice - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 16

Barnes said that he was “so very proud to have played the first Black deputy chief in SVU history.”

He went on to thank his colleagues for the time he spent on the show, with a special thanks to Mariska Hargitay for “spearheading my shift to series regular” last season.

Hyder also shed light on the decision to write Kat out last year.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm Kat's departure from the squad room," Hyder shared on social media.

Business or Pleasure - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 16

"The decision was made above my pay grade, and wouldn't have been my choice," the star continued.

"But hey - that's show biz for ya."

"To anyone who felt represented by any part of Kat's being or mission," the post continued.

"Please know that you will always have representation in me."

"Thanks to the SVUniverse for welcoming me with open arms," the star said of the fandom.

Will Kat Believe Him? - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 15

"It's been an experience that I have grown from greatly and will never forget."

“We were proud to help create the characters of Christian Garland and Kat Tamin,” SVU showrunner Warren Leight wrote on Twitter at the time of the exits.

“We were privileged to work with [Barnes] and [Hyder]. It’s been a joy to become their friends. We already miss writing for them, and working with them. Godspeed.”

What are your thoughts on the return?

An Unusual Case / Tall - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 15

Do you think Hyder should also stage a comeback?

Hit the comments below.

SVU airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

