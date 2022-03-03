Legends of Tomorrow Fan-Favorite Exits Ahead of Potential Season 8

If The CW picks up DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 8, it will be without a fan favorite.

Tuesday's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 13 found the team bidding farewell to Nick Zano's Nate Heywood.

During the shocking season finale, Nate lost his steel exterior, leaving him without his superpower.

If you watch Legends of Tomorrow online, you know everyone on the Waverider has a distinct reason for being there.

Without his power, he was not as valuable to the team as he once was, which made for a bittersweet conclusion for his arc.

Ultimately, he made his way back to the totem to live the remainder of his life with Zari 1.0.

Zano boarded the Arrowverse series during Legends of Tomorrow Season 2 and racked up 94 episodes.

While his character's arc is complete, the show has had a revolving door of cast members since the beginning, so we probably shouldn't rule out a guest stint down the line.

As for why Zano's character was written out, co-showrunner Keto Shimizu explained to TV Line that it was a natural time to end his arc.

“It felt like it was time. It was sort of a natural time to say goodbye to this character,” the showrunner told the outlet.

“We feel so lucky to have had this wonderful span of six years of developing this character and working with such a talented man.”

“It felt like a natural way to end his run on the show,” Shimizu says.

“He began the show by gaining the superpower. It felt right that he say goodbye to it as he’s saying goodbye to the team.”

The CW has yet to renew or cancel the series, which is a change of pace for the network's roster of programming.

Typically, the network issues mass renewals at the beginning of the year, but the imminent sale of The CW has led to some changes.

The series ranks #7 out of the network's 14 dramas.

If The CW does fold, there's a chance the show could move to HBO Max to wrap up its run.

What are your thoughts on the decision to write out Nick Zano?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.